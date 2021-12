TV’s big stars can take the spotlight all they want — but we also have our eyes on the supporting characters around the margins. This year in television has blessed us with a bumper crop of standout supporting characters — the ones who, while they may be limited in screen time, make us grin every time they enter a scene. As part of TVLine’s ongoing Year in Review extravaganza, we’re looking back on our favorite scene stealers of the past 12 months, from a witchy neighbor on WandaVision (who comes with one heck of a theme song) to a charming bank robber on Money Heist to an elderly grandma on Riverdale. (Yes, they do have those on that show, if you can believe it.)

