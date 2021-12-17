ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

COVID-19: Broadway Show Canceled After Audience Takes Seats In Theater

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awDs8_0dPfomUg00
Moulin Rouge! The Musical was forced to cancel its show due to COVID-19. Photo Credit: Twitter/@MoulinRougeBway

The curtain closed early on a popular Broadway show due to a positive COVID-19 infection among the company.

With audience members already in their seats, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre was forced to cancel its show on Thursday, Dec. 16 due to “a late-in-the-day positive test result in the company,” officials announced.

It is unclear whether it was a cast or crew member who suffered a breakthrough infection, as Broadway requires all involved to be fully vaccinated to perform or work in a theater.

It becomes the latest Broadway show to be impacted on COVID-19, following several canceled performances due to breakthrough cases of the virus, though those were able to be canceled before fans arrived at the theater.

Organizers said that they will determine the future schedule for the performance on Friday, Dec. 17.

Other shows to be impacted this week by the winter surge of COVID-19 include “Hamilton,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “Freestyle Love Supreme.”

New York City has seen a surge of new cases in recent days, as its average seven-day infection rate rose from 2.90 percent to 3.56 between Monday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 15.

In that same time frame, New York City’s seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 residents rose from 42.59 to 53.75.

