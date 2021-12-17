ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard extends test-optional admissions policy for four years

By Anemona Hartocollis, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Students who do not submit standardized test scores will not be disadvantaged in their application process." Harvard will not require SAT or ACT scores for admission through the next four years, extending a policy adopted during the coronavirus pandemic and adding fuel to the movement to permanently eliminate standardized test scores...

