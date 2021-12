The role of the canola future over the balance of the crop year will be to ration tight supplies. So how tight is canola? Over the first 19 weeks of the crop year, or the week ended Dec. 12, which covers the first 36.5% of the crop year, the Canadian Grain Commission is reporting total disappearance at 6.1282 million metric tons (crush plus exports). While this is down 29.3% from the same period of the 2020-21 crop year, AAFC's current demand forecast is looking for a year-over-year drop of 7 million metric tons (mmt) or 33.3% from 2020-21. The pace of disappearance is slightly ahead of the forecast pace.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO