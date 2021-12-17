ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge strikes down Morgantown’s citizens police review board

By Aaron Williams
 7 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Citizens Advisory Review Board, aimed at providing oversight of Morgantown’s police department, that was approved by Morgantown City Council, last May , has been struck down by a judge.

As they had promised to do, immediately after the ordinance was approved, the Monongalia-Preston Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) filed a lawsuit against the city.

On Thursday, Monongalia County Circuit Judge Susan Tucker “declared to be legally invalid and she enjoined the City from implementing it,” according to Teresa Toriseva, attorney for FOP.

Toriseva’s argument was that “civil service laws apply to every police officer (and firefighter) in WV and it sets forth a complete system to hire, fire, promote, discipline, etc. police officers,” she said.

Prior to the board being created, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter to Morgantown City Council explaining that it was his office’s opinion that the board would not pass legal muster .

12 News reached out to Morgantown officials for their reaction to the decision, but has not yet received a response. City offices are closed on Fridays.

