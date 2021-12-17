ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State University joins network to help Afghan refugees

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university says it has teamed up with more than two dozen other colleges and universities to help Afghan refugees.

Colleges and universities in more than 30 states are actively working to provide scholarships, housing units, community sponsorship, and pathways to education for thousands of Afghan refugees and their families.

Oklahoma State University has partnered with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma to help with the relocation and settlement of up to 40 Afghan families who were evacuated to the United States.

“As Cowboys, we’re called to serve, and we’re here to answer that call,” OSU Senior Vice President for Executive Affairs Kyle Wray said. “The outpouring of support we’ve already seen at OSU has been incredible, and I look forward to giving them a big Cowboy welcome. We’re proud to be a part of this higher education coalition and embrace the opportunity to do our part to make a difference in the lives of these courageous and resilient people.”

The Welcome Campus Network includes:

  • Alamo Community College
  • Arizona State University
  • Central Washington University
  • Colorado State University
  • Every Campus A Refuge
  • Houston Community College
  • Indiana University–Purdue University, Indianapolis
  • National Association of System Heads
  • Northern Virginia Community College
  • Oklahoma State University
  • Pima Community College
  • Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration
  • Sacramento State University
  • Salt Lake Community College
  • San Jose State University
  • San Francisco State University
  • Texas Woman’s University
  • Texas International Education Consortium
  • The University of Texas at El Paso
  • University of Colorado Denver
  • University of California, Riverside
  • University of Massachusetts Boston
  • University of Houston
  • University of Illinois Chicago
  • University of Maryland, Baltimore County
  • University of Maryland, College Park
  • University of Oregon
  • University of Tulsa
  • University of Texas at Arlington
  • University of Texas San Antonio
  • Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Welcome.US.
