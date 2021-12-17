Oklahoma State University joins network to help Afghan refugees

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local university says it has teamed up with more than two dozen other colleges and universities to help Afghan refugees.

Colleges and universities in more than 30 states are actively working to provide scholarships, housing units, community sponsorship, and pathways to education for thousands of Afghan refugees and their families.

Oklahoma State University has partnered with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma to help with the relocation and settlement of up to 40 Afghan families who were evacuated to the United States.

“As Cowboys, we’re called to serve, and we’re here to answer that call,” OSU Senior Vice President for Executive Affairs Kyle Wray said. “The outpouring of support we’ve already seen at OSU has been incredible, and I look forward to giving them a big Cowboy welcome. We’re proud to be a part of this higher education coalition and embrace the opportunity to do our part to make a difference in the lives of these courageous and resilient people.”

The Welcome Campus Network includes:

Alamo Community College

Arizona State University

Central Washington University

Colorado State University

Every Campus A Refuge

Houston Community College

Indiana University–Purdue University, Indianapolis

National Association of System Heads

Northern Virginia Community College

Oklahoma State University

Pima Community College

Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration

Sacramento State University

Salt Lake Community College

San Jose State University

San Francisco State University

Texas Woman’s University

Texas International Education Consortium

The University of Texas at El Paso

University of Colorado Denver

University of California, Riverside

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Houston

University of Illinois Chicago

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

University of Maryland, College Park

University of Oregon

University of Tulsa

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas San Antonio

Virginia Commonwealth University

Welcome.US.

