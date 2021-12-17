ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Darden Restaurants, Winnebago, FedEx and Others

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Darden Restaurants (DRI) – The parent of Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and other restaurant chains beat estimates by 5 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue that also topped forecasts. Same-restaurant sales jumped 34.4%, higher than the 32.6% consensus...

