OPD investigating Lowe’s theft
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.
According to a news release, around 9:00 a.m. on December 3, a theft occurred at Lowe’s Home Improvement store located at 4101 E 42 nd Street. Investigators say the man pictured below stole about $600 worth of merchandise.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Cpl. J Beatty at 432-335-333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-9000518. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it might be worth a cash reward.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
