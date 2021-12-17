Kate Middleton 'Upset' Over Prince Harry and Meghan's Quit, Megxit Has Been 'Hugely Stressful' On The Cambridges

According to a source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal quit stressed Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is also "upset" over the Megxit.

Kate Middleton Reuters

A source told People magazine that the Sussexes' withdrawal from their royal roles had been " hugely stressful " on the Cambridges. However, if there was one thing it had done good for them, it brought Prince William and Kate much closer together.

The insider revealed that the future queen consort was so upset because her husband was also disappointed. Seeing the father of her kids in that situation was so tough for her herself.