Kate Middleton 'Upset' Over Prince Harry and Meghan's Quit, Megxit Has Been 'Hugely Stressful' On The Cambridges

Entertainment Times
 7 days ago

According to a source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal quit stressed Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is also "upset" over the Megxit.

Kate MiddletonReuters

A source told People magazine that the Sussexes' withdrawal from their royal roles had been "hugely stressful" on the Cambridges. However, if there was one thing it had done good for them, it brought Prince William and Kate much closer together.

The insider revealed that the future queen consort was so upset because her husband was also disappointed. Seeing the father of her kids in that situation was so tough for her herself.

Celebrities
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Embarrassed By Meghan’s Prank On ‘Ellen Show’ But Doesn’t Know How To Stop Her

Prince Harry is allegedly embarrassed by what his wife, Meghan Markle did when she appeared in the Ellen Show. In its Dec. 29 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Harry didn’t want Markle to do, but he didn’t also know how to stop her. After all, the Duchess of Sussex thought that it would be beneficial for her to show the public her cheeky and funny side. Unfortunately, her attempts backfired because more people became enraged with her.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

'Worst Fight Ever' Leads To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Divorce, Tabloid Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly divorcing due to a "Worst Fight Ever." Woman's Day magazine claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got into a fight where they decided to finally end their relationship. The news outlet disclosed that Prince Harry was furious when he found out his wife had something to do with the publication of "Finding Freedom."
RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Not Qualified To Talk About Mental Health, Royal Commentator Says

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti criticized Prince Harry for speaking about mental health. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are mental health advocates. Just recently, the Duke of Sussex aired his support for those who quit their jobs to prioritize their mental health. However, a royal commentator called him out for his words.
MENTAL HEALTH
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

