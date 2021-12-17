ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schedule announced for the 2022-2023 runDisney races at Walt Disney World

By WDWMAGIC Staff
wdwmagic.com
 7 days ago

2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by AfterShokz. 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE. The previously announced line up for the 2021-2022 season is:. Disney...

www.wdwmagic.com

disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

New Disney Store is in the works near the parks at Walt Disney World

In March 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced that it would close a majority of its Disney Store locations in the United States and Canada, and Disney fans of all ages were stunned, saddened, and somber. Now, a new Disney Store is reportedly under construction near the parks at the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Sunshine Flyer to Debut as Additional New Motorcoach Service Between MCO and Walt Disney World in 2022

Disney’s Magical Express will be taking its last trip on January 1, 2022, and this leaves a void for travelers coming into Orlando International Airport (MCO) who need to get to Walt Disney World. Mears Transportation, the operators of DME, will be debuting their own new service, Mears Connect, in January to replace the former service they provided free to on-property Walt Disney World guests.
ORLANDO, FL
thekingdominsider.com

Celebrate the Return of Select Fan-Favorite Tours from the Enchanting Extras Collection at Walt Disney World Resort in 2022

With The Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration well underway and the holidays just around the corner, it’s an exciting time to visit. For those of you with a love of animals, adventure and the outdoors – and those seeking to discover how Walt Disney’s vision, innovation and creativity brought Magic Kingdom Park to life – things are about to get a lot more exciting with the return of some of our fan-favorite tours from our Enchanting Extras Collection!
TRAVEL
click orlando

The Sunshine Flyer: New bus service announced from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Guests flying into Central Florida to visit Walt Disney World will soon have a new themed bus service option available. Transportation Management Services (TMS) announced Monday the launch of The Sunshine Flyer, a cost-effective themed motorcoach bus experience that will transport guests from Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resorts.
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

Disney's Strange World: New Animated Film Announced for Thanksgiving 2022

Disney announced it's next big animated feature this week with Strange World. November 23rd 2022 will see the release of the highly anticipated film. Bringing back Raya and the Last Dragon director Don Hall to team with Qui Nguyen on this new journey has the company excited. On social media, it tweeted out the pulpy wild adventure for all of the fans. The Clades are a family that made their name by exploring dangerous locales. However, when the latest expedition becomes a treacherous situation, they will have to work together to come out unscathed. These sorts of grandiose vistas and wonderful colors are nothing new for Disney Animation Studios. But, fans are still eager to see what Hall and Nguyen can do with this take on things again.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

SHOP: Walt Disney World Railroad Crossbody Purse Available on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. All aboard! A new golden crossbody bag themed to the Walt Disney World Railroad is now available on shopDisney. It matches the Disneyland Railroad bag, which is also available on shopDisney. Walt Disney World Railroad Crossbody Bag...
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
themainstreetmouse.com

12 Things for Adults to Do at Walt Disney World Resort

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Jacqueline Logan. From celebrating one of life’s many milestones with friends to spontaneously spending a romantic weekend away with your partner, there are so many reasons to visit Walt Disney World Resort for an adults-only vacation at your #HappyPlace. And there is no better time to visit than during The World’s Most Magical Celebration, which honors the resort’s 50th anniversary. It’s a chance to embrace your nostalgic side and experience Disney as an adult! Here’s a list of must-do things now that you’re a grown-up!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Monorail Yellow Returns to Service Following Refurbishment at Walt Disney World

The latest member of the Walt Disney World Monorail fleet is once again on the tracks and welcoming guests. Monorail Yellow has returned to service, showing off a refreshed look in line with the other monorails we’ve seen since the fleet went back into operation. Here, we see it pulling into the station at the Transportation and Ticket Center.
TRAFFIC
piratesandprincesses.net

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Cinderella Doll is Now Available

Shop Disney has the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, 17 inch, Cinderella doll. The character of Cinderella is the perfect choice to celebrate 50 years of Walt Disney World. The iconic castle is named after this princess and it’s where the dedication speech took place. She is limited to...
SHOPPING
touringplans.com

Walt Disney World Tours Set to Return in Early 2022

Fans of a little extra Disney magic will be thrilled to hear that select Walt Disney World behind-the-scenes tours will be returning early next year. Among those returning are the popular Keys to the Kingdom tour at Magic Kingdom along with Caring for Giants, Savor the Savanna, Up Close with Rhinos, and Wild Africa Trek over at Animal Kingdom.
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Where To Get Christmas Dinner at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

The holiday season at the Disney Parks is extremely magical, especially on Christmas day. What better way to spend Christmas than at the most magical place on Earth with your family and friends? Disney magic will enhance the experience of the holiday and you will be immersed in the spirit of Christmas with all the decorations, food and drinks, experiences, characters, and so much more. You don’t even need to worry about missing out on a great Christmas dinner because so many restaurant will take care of the cooking for you and give you a memorable feast. Here are a list of some of our favorite restaurants that are serving Christmas dinner:
LIFESTYLE
touringplans.com

New Features in the Android Lines App for Walt Disney World

Tonight after the parks in Walt Disney World close, we are releasing the updates for the Android Lines App that will add Lightning Lane (and more) to the app. Add a Lightning Lane return time that you’ve secured. Add a Boarding Group number you’ve been assigned. Add a...
CELL PHONES
disneydining.com

Where to Find the Best Salads in Walt Disney World

Any vacation at the Walt Disney Resort involves lots of dining opportunities including some truly indulgent and decadent meals and treats that Guests might not normally enjoy while at home. With all of those heavy meals and bites, Guests might find themselves looking for healthier alternatives such as salads. Luckily,...
RESTAURANTS
art19.com

TGIF at Walt Disney World with Kyle Mooney

A show about theme parks hosted by three childless men in their thirties. Strap in as Mike Carlson, Jason Sheridan and Scott Gairdner share the WAY-too-many things they know about Disney, Universal, and beyond. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network. Kyle Mooney (SNL, Saturday Morning All Star Hits!) returns...
PETS
Orlando Date Night Guide

Sophisticated Spots to Sip Wine At Walt Disney World

Few things are as romantic as sipping on a glass of wine and gazing into each other's eyes. Over the years, Walt Disney World has done a splendid job of building its portfolio of places with exceptional wine. Whether you're... The post Sophisticated Spots to Sip Wine At Walt Disney World appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Chewbacca Ears Have Arrived at Walt Disney World Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Last month, we found these Chewbacca ears over in a galaxy far, far away at Disneyland Resort. Today, we are happy to report they have also made their way over to World of Disney at Disney Springs!
ANIMALS
themeparktourist.com

Walt Disney World Temporarily Adds Attractions to Genie+

In an effort to provide more value for guests during the holiday season, Disney has announced that the following individual Lightning Lane attractions will join the Disney Genie+ service starting from December 19, 2021, and running through January 3, 2022:. Space Mountain. Expedition Everest. Frozen Ever After. Mickey & Minnie’s...
TRAVEL

