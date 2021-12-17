Schedule announced for the 2022-2023 runDisney races at Walt Disney World

Disney announced it's next big animated feature this week with Strange World. November 23rd 2022 will see the release of the highly anticipated film. Bringing back Raya and the Last Dragon director Don Hall to team with Qui Nguyen on this new journey has the company excited. On social media, it tweeted out the pulpy wild adventure for all of the fans. The Clades are a family that made their name by exploring dangerous locales. However, when the latest expedition becomes a treacherous situation, they will have to work together to come out unscathed. These sorts of grandiose vistas and wonderful colors are nothing new for Disney Animation Studios. But, fans are still eager to see what Hall and Nguyen can do with this take on things again.

