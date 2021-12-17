ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Affleck's ex Katie Cherry gives thoughts on Jennifer Lopez reunion

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Cherry thinks Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "a really good match". The film...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Links Arms With Model GF While Out After Ex J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Courtside PDA

The singer was bundled up, as he went out for dinner in New York City with his gorgeous girlfriend Madu Nicola. Marc Anthony looked like he was trying to keep a low profile, while out and about in New York. He and his girlfriend Madu Nicola had a night on the town on Thursday December 9, as they walked arm-in-arm together. Madu looked absolutely smitten by the 53-year-old Grammy-winner in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The night out was three months after the couple made their debut at the Billboard Latin Music awards in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Expands Her Family With New Addition

Jennifer Lopez’s family is bigger! The "If You Had My Love" singer kicked off the holiday season with a furry reveal. “Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! 🐈‍⬛ 🎄,” the 52-year-old captioned the Instagram reel. In the clip "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" plays as JLo zooms in on the cat - - who just so happens to have taken up shop in front of her massive Christmas tree. The proud cat mama giggles as her feline looks directly into the camera, unbothered by the close-up.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Walk With Kids After Ben Affleck Said He Felt ‘Trapped’ During Their Marriage

Keeping her head up! Jennifer Garner was spotted out on a walk with her kids after ex Ben Affleck revealed he felt ‘trapped’ while they were married. Jennifer Garner proved, once again, nothing can keep her down! The 49-year-old actress put on a brave face during a walk with her kids on December 14, the same day her ex Ben Affleck, 49, said he felt “trapped” while they were married in a bombshell interview. The Alias star showed off her megawatt smile as she walked alongside daughter Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom she shares with Ben. The former couple are also co-parenting champs to daughter Violet, 16.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Fiance
Cosmopolitan

J.Lo Wears a Festive Sweater and Timberlands for a Family Date With Ben Affleck

J.Lo’s most recent casual outfit is a blast from the past. Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted on a stroll to the Regency Theatre in Los Angeles. For the outing, J.Lo wore a fun, festive sweater paired with ripped skinny jeans and a purple mask. She finished the colorful look with a signature pair of khaki Timberlands. Meanwhile, Ben wore a casual gray T-shirt under a red flannel and black jacket.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Wedding-Worthy Dress With a Major Slit and Matching Sky-High Booties

Jennifer Lopez looks ready to walk down the aisle, but before you get too excited, it's all a part of promotion for her new song and film (Sorry, Bennifer stans). On Tuesday, Lopez performed her new song, "On My Way," from her upcoming movie Marry Me (which premieres in February 2022) on the season 21 finale of The Voice. For the occasion, she chose an ethereal, wedding-worthy white dress with a hip-high slit. The caped gown was structured and tight around her bodice before flowing into a breezy, pleated skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Reunite At Kids’ School After His Lakers Date With J.Lo — Photos

Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner got together for a meeting at their children’s school on Thursday, proudly co-parenting for their family. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are all-star co-parents! The 49-year-old Gone Girl actor and his 49-year-old ex-wife were spotted attending a meeting at their children’s school in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, keeping things casual and going their separate ways after the meeting. The former couple didn’t seem super talkative, but kept things civil, taking care of necessary business for their children.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Newsweek

Ben Affleck Confirms Reason for Split With Jennifer Lopez in 2004

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship captivated the masses when they first got together almost two decades ago—and their rekindled romance is having the same effect now in 2021. The Batman actor opened up about his high-profile relationship with his former fiancée and shared details about why they called...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Garner Heartbreak, Shock: Ben Affleck Made Heartless Statement About Their Split, More Cruel Than Brad Pitt's Remarks About Jennifer Aniston Post-Divorce

Ben Affleck made a heartless statement about his marriage to Jennifer Garner in recent interview. Jennifer Garner has been a supportive wife and friend to Ben Affleck after their split. They have remained amicable after their divorce as they co-parent their three children. So, many were surprised by his recent statement about their marriage.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy