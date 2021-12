It is hard to believe that customers around the world are still experiencing quality issues with their Tesla vehicles after years of complaining and promises from Tesla to resolve such issues. In September, the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) indicated that Tesla was well below average in this sphere, and a few weeks ago we covered a story comparing a 2021 Model 3 to a 2022 car, and the difference in build quality was shocking (the newer car was worse off). Tesla is also facing serious recalls across the globe, and in a further hit to its brand image, a man from Finland has just blown up his Model S with a doll of Elon Musk sitting inside.

