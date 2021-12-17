H&R Block sues Jack Dorsey's Block, alleging copyright infringement

A battle for the block is brewing. On Thursday, H&R Block used Twitter to announce it’s suing Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s other company — Block, Inc. Formerly known as Square, Inc., the payment technology company announced its new name earlier this month. In its trademark lawsuit, H&R Block, the Kansas City-based tax services company, said the new name represents an attack on its reputation. On the other side of the state, a different lawsuit is relevant. Hedge fund Alden Global Capital is suing Lee Enterprises after the newspaper publisher rejected the hedge fund’s attempt to nominate members to Lee’s board last month. That’s the very same board that, just last week, rejected Alden’s $141 million bid to acquire Lee, which owns the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and dozens of other newspapers. Meanwhile, new rules levied by Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick may force difficult decisions for local school officials across the state. Districts will be required to prove their compliance with a November court ruling that struck down many local health orders in Missouri. Those that fail to do so will be denied lower interest rates on bonds worth millions.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO