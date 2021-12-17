ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H&R Block sues Jack Dorsey's Block, alleging copyright infringement

By Christopher Hutton, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 7 days ago

H&R Block wants to knock Jack Dorsey's "Block" off over a copyright conflict. The tax advice provider H&R Block is suing Block, Jack Dorsey's financial tech company, accusing it of infringing on its trademark. The tax preparation company claims Block's name and logo are nearly identical to its own, according to...

