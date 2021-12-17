ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Reddit Thread Highlights How Overwhelming It Is To Be a Parent With Kids Too Young to Vaccinate

By Beth Ann Mayer
Parents Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Get vaccinated. Get a booster," is a prevailing message from public health officials and the Biden Administration right now. It's not bad advice; vaccines lower hospitalizations. And, with so much we still don't know about the Omicron variant, a surge in cases, and ongoing holiday celebrations, having added protection can help...

www.parents.com

AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccine Issues: 8 Heart Inflammation Cases Among Young Kids

The side effects of the covid vaccines is an issue that has been debated a lot this year and people are divided all over the world due to this. Now, according to the latest reports coming from the press agency Reuters, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday it had received reports of eight cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, in children aged 5-11 years who received Pfizer and BioNTech’s covid 19 vaccine.
SCIENCE
WRAL News

How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?

How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?. Children younger than 5 can’t get COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. yet, but there are steps you can take to protect them from infection over the holidays. "Surround them with adults and siblings who are vaccinated, boosted...
KIDS
Futurity

3 things affect whether young adult kids talk to parents about health

New research shows open dialogue and information sharing between parents and young adults reduces barriers for talking about health, which can lead to better overall health outcomes for emerging adults. For many emerging adults, the period between 18 and 25 years of age marks a stage of life to explore...
KIDS
Elko Daily Free Press

Most Parents Remain Concerned About Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds

Most Parents Remain Concerned About , Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds. The recent survey was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. It found that close to three out of 10 parents will "definitely not" vaccinate their children against COVID-19. Another third of parents surveyed said they will wait to see how the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. kids will evolve. Only about 30 percent stated that their children ages five to 11 will be vaccinated "right away.". Analysts say the findings are in keeping with how parents have reacted in the past to guidance about new vaccines for children. Generally what we've seen throughout the years is that parents tend to be more careful with their kids than themselves, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. It's one of those things that predates the pandemic. , Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. When you ask parents about their concerns, safety is almost always at the top, and they frequently say they don't have enough information, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. Vaccination rates for children ages 12 through 17 have decreased in recent weeks. According to the survey, . most parents acknowledge the dangers of contracting COVID-19 over possible dangers related to coronavirus vaccines. Still, nearly 60 percent of parents think they do not have enough information about the vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that complications due to COVID-19 vaccines are rare. Parental trust in the CDC has plummeted nearly 10 percent in recent months, from 66 percent in July to 57 percent in November.
KIDS
Deseret News

Why parents remain divided about vaccinating kids against COVID-19

Utah parents with children under 18 continue to be split over getting them vaccinated against COVID-19, but only about a fifth are dead-set against the shots, according to the latest Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll. And Utahns are also pretty evenly divided over whether the shots against the deadly...
KIDS
WCAX

Research trials still underway for a COVID vaccine for young kids

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s health commissioner says research trials are still underway for a vaccine for kids under the age of 5. Dr. Mark Levine says it all comes down to the risk-benefit ratio. Top health experts have to decide if a vaccine for young children has the...
MONTPELIER, VT
arcamax.com

Ask the Pediatrician: How can parents get kids to try healthier foods?

Q: My kids are such picky eaters. How can I get them to try healthier options?. A: Picky eating in childhood, especially between 2 and 4 years old, is very common. It can cause a lot of mealtime conflict, with parents highly invested in children eating their vegetables and children highly invested in refusing to do so.
KIDS
WUKY

"High Five for Health" helps parents vaccinate kids against COVID-19

A new public service campaign aims to help guide Kentucky parents through the process of COVID-19 vaccination for children 5 to 11 years old. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky with support from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid has launched “High Five for Health.” The effort addresses concerns voiced by parents in focus groups and includes animated videos, social media graphics, message points, and materials for use in doctors’ offices and youth organizations. The materials answer frequently asked questions and provide five steps for parents to follow when getting their child vaccinated.
KIDS
WRGB

Expert offers tips on how parents & kids can cope with school threats

WRGB - A cluster of area schools have issued warnings to parents after many have been made aware of indirect threats made through TikTok, and it’s only adding to the psychological roller coaster kids have been riding throughout the pandemic. These threats come less than a month after the...
EDUCATION
wach.com

Vaccination requirements spreading across major US cities, young kids to be included

WASHINGTON (TND) — Several major U.S. cities are beginning to require proof of vaccination for entry into various indoor spaces, including gyms, restaurants and indoor entertainment venues. Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle are among the major cities requiring or getting...
KIDS
TODAY.com

Pfizer is testing a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose in young kids

Pfizer and BioNTech are testing a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in an ongoing trial of children ages 6 months to under 5 years, the companies announced Friday. The drugmakers will also evaluate the safety and effectiveness of a third shot in kids as old as 17. Boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds were cleared last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald Times Reporter

Manitowoc County health officer, in open letter, urges parents to vaccinate kids against COVID-19

Editor's note: The following letter, addressed to parents, was submitted by Manitowoc County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert on Dec. 17. Many of you have reached out to me over the last several weeks with questions about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. While more than 90,000 children ages 5-11 have now been vaccinated in Wisconsin, hundreds of thousands more remain unprotected. Thank you for reaching out — l think it’s time we talk.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

