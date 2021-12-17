ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

By Colby Smith
Financial Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Larry Summers warns of looming recession over surging inflation

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Thursday warned the U.S. economy could slide into a recession as the Federal Reserve takes what he described as long-delayed action to cool the hottest inflation in nearly four decades. Summers, during an interview on a Bloomberg Economics podcast, said the U.S. central bank...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Rate Hikes Won’t Crash Strong U.S. Economy

If the Fed normalizes its balance sheet and markets freak out, it will be a bridge too far. But interest rate hikes won’t crash a strong US economy. With Fed officials increasingly hawked up, the narrative shifted from a tapering of asset purchases to potential interest rate hikes. And now, with whispers of the Fed plotting to normalize its balance sheet, questions have arisen over the potential impact on the PMs.
BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

What is the Fed taper? An economist explains how the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus

By Edouard Wemy, Clark University Tapering refers to the Federal Reserve policy of unwinding the massive purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities it’s been making to shore up the economy during the pandemic. The unconventional monetary policy of buying assets is commonly known as quantitative easing. The Fed first adopted this policy during the […] The post What is the Fed taper? An economist explains how the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#The New York Fed#Cnbc
Keene Sentinel

In policy shift, Fed projects 3 interest rate hikes in 2022

WASHINGTON — With inflation now running at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years and showing no signs of slowing down, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday abandoned its wait-and-see strategy and indicated that it could begin stepping on the economic brakes soon. Specifically, the central bank signaled it could...
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Fed Clears a Path for Higher Interest Rates Next Year

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee announced some significant changes in monetary policy: a faster tapering of bond purchases and the possibility of as many as three rate hikes next year. The reasons are concern about inflation, which has been more dogged than the institution had expected, and an improved job landscape. The question for commercial real estate is how the combinations of actions will affect markets.
BUSINESS
biggerpockets.com

Fed Signals a Dramatic Shift in Policy—With Big Changes Coming for Interest Rates

On November 15, the Federal Reserve announced that they could raise interest rates as many as three times in 2022, signaling a dramatic shift in policy. This is big news because at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the Fed made two big moves to stimulate the economy. It lowered interest rates to near–zero and began a program of asset purchases—both of which worked as intended.
BUSINESS
850wftl.com

Fed predicts 3 interest rate hikes in 2022

If you missed out on the Carter adminstration here’s your chance to get a taste of it. “For consumers, the writing is on the wall that interest rates are likely to start climbing in 2022. Now is the time to be making headway on paying off high-cost credit cards, consolidating debt at lower fixed rates, and refinancing the mortgage,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WDIO-TV

Fed to raise interest rates in effort to slow inflation

The Federal Reserve will quicken the pace at which it's pulling back its support for the economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In an abrupt policy shift, the Fed announced Wednesday that it will shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Is a Fed Interest Rate Hike Coming? Here's What We Know

Ever since Fed Chair Jerome Powell removed the word "transitory" from the inflation conversation, the Federal Reserve has been feeling the heat. One way the central bank could potentially tame hyper-inflation is by raising federal interest rates, which have been near zero since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Article...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin, Ether Spike After Fed Announce No Change To Interest Rates

The price of major cryptocurrencies soared on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced that it will accelerate the tapering of its asset purchases, with the program set to expire in March, and that the benchmark interest rate would be raised three times next year. Following the Fed’s announcement, Bitcoin soared...
BUSINESS
pbs.org

What to expect after Fed raises interest rates in 2022

Federal Reserve officials announced Wednesday they are prepared to fight inflation with as many as three rate hikes, starting next spring, in an effort to cool persistently high inflation. Its benchmark rate, which affects borrowing, lending and economic growth, has been near zero since the start of the pandemic in a bid to boost the recovery. Judy Woodruff gets more from economist Julia Coronado.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy