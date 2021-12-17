25 Kentucky Wildcats Set for December Commencement

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

25 current and former University of Kentucky student-athletes from six different sports are set to graduate on Friday.

UK’s December Commencement ceremonies will be held at Rupp Arena this weekend, with the schedule found here. Combining the 93 student-athletes who received their diplomas in May, UK Athletics is expected to have 118 total graduates during the 2021 calendar year.

22 student-athletes are currently competing or recently completed eligibility, though three additional Wildcats — all baseball players, namely unanimous 2014 National Player of the Year AJ Reed — are expected to graduate after finishing their undergraduate work as part of UK Athletics’ Post-Eligibility program.

The program allows former student-athletes to return to school after completing their eligibility, with UK Athletics paying for tuition and books. More than 150 student-athletes have returned to graduate through the program established in 1989.

Moving on down the list, 13 football players will graduate, including three players completing master’s degrees in Luke Fortner, Zach Johnson and Clevan Thomas Jr.

Seven of the participating athletes earned all-conference honors at UK, including AJ Reed (baseball), Luke Heyer (baseball), Luke Fortner (football), Garrett Wood (men’s golf), Josie Angeny (gymnastics), and Marcel Meinzer and Bailey Rouse (men’s soccer). Reed and Heyer earned All-America honors, as well.

Below is Kentucky’s complete list of expected graduates:

Ben Aklinski, Baseball+

Mason Hazelwood, Baseball

Alex Degen, Baseball

Luke Heyer, Baseball+

AJ Reed, Baseball+

Tyrell Ajian, Football

Zac Berezowitz, Football

Austin Dotson, Football

Luke Fortner, Football*

Kenneth Horsey, Football

Zach Johnson, Football*

Quandre Mosely, Football

Will Nalty, Football

Justin Rigg, Football

Davonte Robinson, Football

Clevan Thomas Jr., Football*

Naasir Watkins, Football

Jordan Wright, Football

Alex Goff, Men’s Golf

Garrett Wood, Men’s Golf

Josie Angeny, Gymnastics

Marcel Meinzer, Men’s Soccer

Bailey Rouse, Men’s Soccer

Julia Grosso, Women’s Soccer

Miranda Jimenez, Women’s Soccer

+ indicates graduating as part of the Post-Eligibility Program

* indicates graduating with a masters degree

Kentucky student-athletes have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better in 18 consecutive semesters. Grades for the fall semester will be finalized next week.

Congratulations to all current and former Wildcats graduating this weekend.