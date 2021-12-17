25 Kentucky Wildcats Set for December Commencement
25 current and former University of Kentucky student-athletes from six different sports are set to graduate on Friday.
UK’s December Commencement ceremonies will be held at Rupp Arena this weekend, with the schedule found here. Combining the 93 student-athletes who received their diplomas in May, UK Athletics is expected to have 118 total graduates during the 2021 calendar year.
22 student-athletes are currently competing or recently completed eligibility, though three additional Wildcats — all baseball players, namely unanimous 2014 National Player of the Year AJ Reed — are expected to graduate after finishing their undergraduate work as part of UK Athletics’ Post-Eligibility program.
The program allows former student-athletes to return to school after completing their eligibility, with UK Athletics paying for tuition and books. More than 150 student-athletes have returned to graduate through the program established in 1989.
Moving on down the list, 13 football players will graduate, including three players completing master’s degrees in Luke Fortner, Zach Johnson and Clevan Thomas Jr.
Seven of the participating athletes earned all-conference honors at UK, including AJ Reed (baseball), Luke Heyer (baseball), Luke Fortner (football), Garrett Wood (men’s golf), Josie Angeny (gymnastics), and Marcel Meinzer and Bailey Rouse (men’s soccer). Reed and Heyer earned All-America honors, as well.
Below is Kentucky’s complete list of expected graduates:
- Ben Aklinski, Baseball+
- Mason Hazelwood, Baseball
- Alex Degen, Baseball
- Luke Heyer, Baseball+
- AJ Reed, Baseball+
- Tyrell Ajian, Football
- Zac Berezowitz, Football
- Austin Dotson, Football
- Luke Fortner, Football*
- Kenneth Horsey, Football
- Zach Johnson, Football*
- Quandre Mosely, Football
- Will Nalty, Football
- Justin Rigg, Football
- Davonte Robinson, Football
- Clevan Thomas Jr., Football*
- Naasir Watkins, Football
- Jordan Wright, Football
- Alex Goff, Men’s Golf
- Garrett Wood, Men’s Golf
- Josie Angeny, Gymnastics
- Marcel Meinzer, Men’s Soccer
- Bailey Rouse, Men’s Soccer
- Julia Grosso, Women’s Soccer
- Miranda Jimenez, Women’s Soccer
- + indicates graduating as part of the Post-Eligibility Program
- * indicates graduating with a masters degree
Kentucky student-athletes have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better in 18 consecutive semesters. Grades for the fall semester will be finalized next week.
Congratulations to all current and former Wildcats graduating this weekend.
