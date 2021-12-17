ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

25 Kentucky Wildcats Set for December Commencement

On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLFrm_0dPfIIQ800
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

25 current and former University of Kentucky student-athletes from six different sports are set to graduate on Friday.

UK’s December Commencement ceremonies will be held at Rupp Arena this weekend, with the schedule found here. Combining the 93 student-athletes who received their diplomas in May, UK Athletics is expected to have 118 total graduates during the 2021 calendar year.

22 student-athletes are currently competing or recently completed eligibility, though three additional Wildcats — all baseball players, namely unanimous 2014 National Player of the Year AJ Reed — are expected to graduate after finishing their undergraduate work as part of UK Athletics’ Post-Eligibility program.

The program allows former student-athletes to return to school after completing their eligibility, with UK Athletics paying for tuition and books. More than 150 student-athletes have returned to graduate through the program established in 1989.

Moving on down the list, 13 football players will graduate, including three players completing master’s degrees in Luke Fortner, Zach Johnson and Clevan Thomas Jr.

Seven of the participating athletes earned all-conference honors at UK, including AJ Reed (baseball), Luke Heyer (baseball), Luke Fortner (football), Garrett Wood (men’s golf), Josie Angeny (gymnastics), and Marcel Meinzer and Bailey Rouse (men’s soccer). Reed and Heyer earned All-America honors, as well.

Below is Kentucky’s complete list of expected graduates:

  • Ben Aklinski, Baseball+
  • Mason Hazelwood, Baseball
  • Alex Degen, Baseball
  • Luke Heyer, Baseball+
  • AJ Reed, Baseball+
  • Tyrell Ajian, Football
  • Zac Berezowitz, Football
  • Austin Dotson, Football
  • Luke Fortner, Football*
  • Kenneth Horsey, Football
  • Zach Johnson, Football*
  • Quandre Mosely, Football
  • Will Nalty, Football
  • Justin Rigg, Football
  • Davonte Robinson, Football
  • Clevan Thomas Jr., Football*
  • Naasir Watkins, Football
  • Jordan Wright, Football
  • Alex Goff, Men’s Golf
  • Garrett Wood, Men’s Golf
  • Josie Angeny, Gymnastics
  • Marcel Meinzer, Men’s Soccer
  • Bailey Rouse, Men’s Soccer
  • Julia Grosso, Women’s Soccer
  • Miranda Jimenez, Women’s Soccer
  • + indicates graduating as part of the Post-Eligibility Program
  • * indicates graduating with a masters degree

Kentucky student-athletes have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better in 18 consecutive semesters. Grades for the fall semester will be finalized next week.

Congratulations to all current and former Wildcats graduating this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore announces transfer destination

Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore officially announced his transfer destination on Thursday night, and he picked the Texas Tech Red Raiders according to his Twitter page. Moore is one of the latest stars to land in Lubbock via the transfer portal. The Red Raiders recently landed Tyler Shough, a transfer quarterback from Oregon.
TEXAS STATE
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Grosso
On3.com

Kentucky guard not warming up with team following controversial decision

This isn’t great news for Kentucky ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. Guard Dontaie Allen didn’t participate in pre-game warmups. Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Allen watched warmups from the bench. That comes after Allen decided not to play in the wildcats’ win over North Carolina earlier this week.
NBA
FanSided

5 college football teams that will make some noise in 2022

Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ex-Oregon 4-star commit Jahlil Florence offered by Oklahoma

After committing to Oregon in August, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jahlil Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks following Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami a few weeks ago. He chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period last week, and has quickly become a very hot commodity on the open market.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#Kentucky Wildcats Set#University Of Kentucky#Uk Athletics#Baseball Aj Reed
On3.com

Recent bowl game MVP quarterback enters transfer portal

Tuesday night, Levi Williams was named the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP. Less than 24 hours later, he decided to transfer from Wyoming. Williams entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. The decision comes after quite a showing in Wyoming’s 52-48 win over Kent State in the Potato Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky will face fullback football against Iowa at Citrus Bowl

Three yards and a cloud of dust might as well be the motto of Iowa football. Behind junior fullback Monte Pottebaum, the Hawkeyes love to pound the rock. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz does not attempt to trick opponents. Iowa will run a ton of outside zone in condensed formations with the team’s fullback leading the way. The once common approach is rarely seen today as spread formations have taken over the football world at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels. In Iowa City, the Hawks still get old school.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former Clemson safety Joseph Charleston lands in the SEC

Former Clemson Tigers safety Joseph Charleston is headed to Columbia, Missouri after opting to transfer. Charleston is joining Eli Drinkwitz’s Mizzou Tigers for the back half of his collegiate career. The junior appeared in 13 games his first season in 2019 and was a part-time starter last season, finishing...
CLEMSON, SC
wnav.com

Maryland Hoops

Katie Benzan scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half and the No. 6 Maryland Women rolled to a 98-52 victory over Coppin State on Tuesday in Baltimore. After taking off for Christmas, they’ll travel to play Illinois on December 30th. The Men return to the hardwood next Tuesday to host Loyola at the Xfinity Center.
MARYLAND STATE
On3.com

Quick notes on Arch Manning

There’s a little meat on the bone left with 2022 recruiting, plus El Portal Motel will continue to be kind to Texas, but the focus is beginning to shift towards 2023 recruiting. Of course, we’ve already been chronicling the recruitment of New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman QB Arch Manning dating back to the Tom Herman era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kentuckytoday.com

Mack frustrated by COVID policies, postponement of game at UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Chris Mack has issues with the policies and protocols that forced his University of Louisville basketball team to pause activities this week and cancel Wednesday's game against Kentucky in Rupp Arena. Mack made it plain on his weekly radio show Monday night that he doesn't agree...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy