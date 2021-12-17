ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

White House: U.S. will be in touch soon on Putin’s security demands

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is prepared to discuss security matters with Russia and will be...

US News and World Report

White House Says No Agreement on New Biden-Putin Talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to agree to a time and place of fresh talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday. Psaki also refuted criticism leveled by Putin on Thursday that the U.S. and its allies have been the...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin demands that West provide Russia with security guarantees ‘immediately’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. President Vladimir Putin has demanded that the West provide Russia with security guarantees “immediately” amid spiraling tensions involving a massive deployment of Russian troops toward Ukraine. Speaking at his annual news conference on...
POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Putin demands US assurances on security as Russia completes hypersonic weapons test

Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced caution over drawing his country into any conflict even as he confirmed that the Russian military conducted a hypersonic missile test Thursday night. During a four-hour marathon news conference Thursday, Putin insisted that Russia wishes to avoid conflict over Ukraine, but he asked for other...
MILITARY
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
The Independent

Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow s request for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. “To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin sees 'positive' US reaction to Russia security proposals

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals to curb NATO's eastward expansion was "positive", as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia's borders. Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands last week, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet republics. Washington responded that it is willing to discuss the security proposals -- within weeks according to a US official -- and Putin said Thursday that Washington is ready for talks at the start of next year in Geneva.
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave his annual news conference. Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters. ON ECONOMY. “GDP growth this year is expected to be 4.5%.”. “The unemployment rate has become lower, by the end of the...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Putin demands Western security guarantees over Ukraine and Nato 'right now'

Vladimir Putin has demanded that the West give Russia security guarantees over Ukraine’s Nato involvement “right now”, even losing his temper with a British reporter who questioned him about Moscow’s stance. During a marathon press conference in Moscow, the Russian president insisted that Moscow’s buildup of...
POLITICS
New York Post

Putin flunky warns Russia will put ‘gun to America’s head’ as tensions grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and suggested a “military-technical” response if his request for security guarantees is not met — while a media mouthpiece for the Kremlin warned that Russia will hold a gun to “America’s head” if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO.
POLITICS
wincountry.com

Russia, U.S. discuss Moscow’s demand for security guarantees

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried met in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss Russia’s demand for security guarantees from the West, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. “A thorough discussion took place on the issue...
POLITICS
