Israeli lawmaker Aryeh Deri has signed a plea deal over tax offenses that will see him resign from parliament, the country's Justice Ministry said Thursday.Under the deal, Deri will be indicted on the tax charges and will have to confess to the crimes, which involved a real estate deal and income filings related to a financial investment firm. He will also be required to pay a 180,000 shekel (57,000 dollar) fine. But the deal leaves open the possibility that he could return to the Knesset in the near future. The indictment against him will leave out the crime of...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO