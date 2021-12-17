Migrants help Pope Francis celebrate 85th birthday

In March, 2020, the Vatican opened its archives pertaining to the pontificate of Pius XII. Scholars have sought access to the long-withheld documents, which number in the hundreds of thousands, in the hope of gaining a clearer understanding of Pius’s actions and disposition during the Second World War. The Pope, in his many public statements during the war, made no direct reference to the Nazis’ murderous campaign against European Jews. Did Pius decline to speak out because he was loath to antagonize the Nazis while he worked behind the scenes to save Jewish lives (as his advocates insist), because he failed to grasp the full extent of their genocidal aims, or because a long history of Catholic anti-Semitism left him and his advisers coolly indifferent to the suffering of Jews and led them to downplay reports of massacres and mass deportations? It will take years for scholars to review all the documents and reach conclusions. Regardless of Pius’s motives, his silence is still unsettled and unsettling.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO