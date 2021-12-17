ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi’s gin liqueur is here to light up your Christmas with gold flakes and an illuminating bottle

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SeZuW_0dPfDu3f00

With Christmas now just a week away, it’s time to make sure your alcohol stash is fully-stocked ahead of the party season – and what could be more festive than sparkly gin in a light-up bottle? Exactly. We couldn’t think of anything either.

This glittering delight comes from Aldi and is a gin liqueur called The Infusionist. The budget supermarket is offering two flavours of clementine and blackberry, and being a liqueur rather than neat gin means the alcohol level is a low, cocktail-friendly 20 per cent ABV.

Beyond the flavours and cocktail potential, there are two key things to get excited about here. First, there’s the addition of edible 23ct gold flakes floating in the bottle (a bit like the vodka you used to drink at university, but we don’t need to dwell on that).

Secondly, the bottles contain a small bulb that, with the press of a button on the base, lights up. Give the bottle a little shake to get the gold flakes moving, switch the light on and marvel at how a bottle of discount Aldi gin transforms into a festive decoration worthy of any Christmas table setting or booze cabinet.

If you’re thinking this all sounds very familiar – sparkly gin with gold flakes and a light-up bottle – then you’d be right. Marks & Spencer also sells illuminating gin , complete with edible gold and similar bell-shaped bottle, but with a price that’s £6 steeper than Aldi’s £13.99 price tag.

Read more:

Just as we saw with The Battle of Colin The Caterpillar Cake, M&S isn’t too impressed with Aldi and is seeking an injunction to prevent the discount supermarket from infringing on its designs. This could lead to Aldi’s gin being removed from sale...

Aldi The Infusionist clementine gin liqueur with edible gold and light-up bottle, 20%, 70cl: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yfper_0dPfDu3f00

Are you a fan of gin and clementine and all things sparkly? Then Aldi has a drink for you. Coming from its Infusionist range, this clementine-flavoured gin liqueur sparkles thanks to flakes of edible 23-carat gold, and there’s even a light activated with a button in the base to make the whole bottle illuminate.

Buy now

Aldi The Infusionist blackberry gin liqueur with edible gold and light-up bottle, 20%, 70cl: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuWUj_0dPfDu3f00

Just the same as the gin liqueur highlighted above, but this one is blackberry-flavoured and comes in a bottle to match. An integrated light, edible gold flakes and a wintery forest scene on the front of the bottle all add up to create a beautifully festive drink.

Buy now

For more festive treats, check out our guide to every supermarket’s Christmas food ranges this year

