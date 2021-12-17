ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Area school districts monitoring TikTok challenge

By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World
KPVI Newschannel 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with several area school districts said they are monitoring a nationwide TikTok challenge calling for threats to campus security on Friday. What originally started as a challenge for students to skip school on Friday has since morphed into encouraging students to jeopardize their schools’ safety. In an...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Bay Area Schools On Alert After Threats on TikTok

Many school districts in the Bay Area are warning parents and students of possible threats that will be made at campuses today. This is a part of an apparent challenge going viral on TikTok. A high school in Gilroy will be planning a preemptive closure for the day as a result. Officials across the districts have noted that the TikTok challenge is a national trend and none of the threats are believed to be credible.
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threat Assessment#School Districts#Jenks Public Schools#Owasso Union#Tulsans#Tps#Broken Arrow
CBS Pittsburgh

Seneca Valley Student Arrested For Allegedly Posting Threat On TikTok

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Seneca Valley student was arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media. The 14-year-old has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after the TikTok post forced the district to go remote on Friday, the district said. Jackson Township police and TikTok’s safety team worked together to identify the student. The threat was deemed not credible. The district also said the student is facing discipline, though it didn’t say what actions would be taken. When students come back from winter break, more police will be at schools, and there will also be random and unannounced metal detector and bag checks for grades 7-12, the district said in a letter to families. The district is also asking parents to talk to their children about “appropriate online conduct.”
SENECA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
shreveportmag.com

“Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom!”, Teacher allegedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by terrorist

The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021.
COLLEGES
beavercountyradio.com

BREAKING: Beaver Superintendent Dr. Carrie Rowe Resigns

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) According to a press release sent Wednesday, the Beaver Area Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Carrie Rowe on Monday, December 20, 2021. Rowe is leaving the school district to become a member of the Pennsylvania Department of Education, serving as the Director of the Bureau of School Support.
BEAVER, PA
thisweekinworcester.com

Social Media Posts Threaten Schools in TikTok Challenge

A TikTok challenge is pushing students to threaten gun violence within schools on Friday, December 17. Students in various parts of the country have taken the challenge. The Charlton-Dudley Regional School District emailed parents early in the day on Thursday, December 16, saying it was aware of “a post from a person in a neighboring community referencing a threatening act involving DMS and CMS.” The letter also referenced the TikTok challenge. The email was signed by Superintendent Steven Lamarche.
SHREWSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy