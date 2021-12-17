ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington pull out of 2021 final

By Sam Warner
goodhousekeeping.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrictly Come Dancing finalists AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have pulled out of tomorrow evening's (December 18) finale. AJ suffered an ankle injury during rehearsals this week, though the show has sadly confirmed that she has had to withdraw on the advice of medical professionals. "I'm deeply upset that...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

The Independent

Strictly: What will happen now AJ Odudu can’t dance and has withdrawn from the final?

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but has now announced she will be unable to participate in tomorrow night’s episode (18 December).Odudu tearfully confirmed the injury on companion show It Takes Two, saying that she is currently “unable to stand” on her right foot and that the pain came on so suddenly that she “projectile vomited” during rehearsals.Odudu was set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake...
THEATER & DANCE
goodhousekeeping.com

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice shares sweet thank you post after winning with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has shared a touching Instagram post after winning the 2021 series with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. The dancer shared a photo of the pair lifting up the Glitterball trophy and began his post by quoting legendary rock band Queen, writing: "'We are the champion my friend' @rose.a.e Dreams do come true if you believe in it... and that’s what you did super (star)!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Strictly's AJ Odudu reveals she is 'still chatting' with Kai Widdrington following romance speculation and reflects on show not ending the way she 'truly wanted' after foot injury

AJ Odudu has revealed she is still 'chatting' to her Strictly Come Dancing partner Kai Widdrington as she reflected on the show not ending the way she 'truly wanted'. The TV presenter, 33, was forced to bow out of the BBC series in the days before the final after she injured her foot, leaving her unable to dance.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kai Widdrington
Person
Giovanni Pernice
Person
Aj Odudu
goodhousekeeping.com

'When Calls the Heart' Star Daniel Lissing Breaks Silence on Lori Loughlin's 'When Hope Calls' Debut

Daniel Lissing is standing by Lori Loughlin's side. More than two years since the nationwide college admissions scandal came to light in March 2019, Lori is returning to TV to reprise her role as Abigail Stanton. While it isn’t for Hallmark’s original hit series When Calls the Heart, the actress — who served a brief prison sentence along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli — is stepping back in to character just down the road from Hope Valley for the season 2 premiere of the spinoff When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, airing on the GAC Family network on December 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Pulls Husband Joe Gorga Off Stage From Comedy Set After He Admits To Mixing “Alcohol With Sudafed”

Joe Gorga has always been a standout househusband. But now that he and wife Melissa Gorga have been on Real Housewives of New Jersey for 10 full years, looks like he’s trying to branch out. Despite Melissa constantly referring to him as a “businessman”, does anyone actually know what Joe does? Yes, I know he […] The post Melissa Gorga Pulls Husband Joe Gorga Off Stage From Comedy Set After He Admits To Mixing “Alcohol With Sudafed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES

