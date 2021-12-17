ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants help Pope Francis celebrate 85th birthday

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – A group of migrants from refugee camps in Cyprus who are being resettled in Italy at Pope Francis’ expense helped the pontiff celebrate his 85th birthday on Friday. “You saved us,” an African boy told the pope during a meeting in the Vatican’s...

