ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Michael Jordan's NBA debut ticket stub breaks record, sells for $264K

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iH8YF_0dPf98OB00

Early Friday, Michael Jordan posterized yet again -- in the perpetual world of sports cards and collectibles.

The highest-graded ticket stub (bestowed with a grade of EX-MT 6 from Professional Sports Authenticator, or PSA) from Michael Jordan's NBA debut sold for $264,000 at auction, breaking the record for most expensive collectible sports ticket ever sold,
ESPN reported.

The sale, conducted by Huggins & Scott Auctions, includes a 20% buyer's premium. Even without said premium, the sale still would have broken the previous record, set in October when a ticket stub from Game 3 of the 1903 (and first) World Series sold for $175,000 at Christie's.

Jordan made his NBA debut on Oct. 26, 1984, at the now-demolished Chicago Stadium. More than 13,000 were in attendance to see Jordan's Bulls beat the Washington Bullets 109-93.

Jordan scored 16 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 7 assists. He also blocked four shots, the third-most by a rookie in a team's season opener all time.

The stub is yet another item from Jordan's rookie season that has cropped up recently. In late October, a pair of
game-worn sneakers from Jordan's rookie season sold at Sotheby's for $1.472 million , which decimated the record for most expensive game-worn footwear, which had also been held by Jordan.

Related Video https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6eZU_0dPf98OB00 Jordan drops 16 points in NBA debut On Oct. 26, 1984, Michael Jordan scored 16 points and added 6 rebounds and 7 assists in his NBA debut against the Bullets.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Shares A Statement About His Divorce From Molly Qerim: “After Being Separated For Almost A Year, Molly And I Have Officially Decided To Go Our Separate Ways."

Jalen Rose broke his silence after filing for divorce from Molly Qerim. The former NBA player-turned-analyst married the ESPN talent in 2018, but their relationship hasn't gone as planned, prompting them to go in separate ways. Back in April, Rose filed for divorce, per TMZ Sports. They stated that the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

When Supermodel Cindy Crawford Wore A Swimsuit And Asked Dennis Rodman: "Is Your Nickname 'The Worm'? I Just Wanted To Know If That Was Indicative Of Anything."

Back in the 90s, Dennis Rodman was one of the most popular figures in the world. The former 'Bad Boy' embraced that nickname, and even after leaving the Detroit Pistons, he starred in several controversies. When he landed in Chicago, Rodman's popularity went through the roof, competing with Michael Jordan...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stub#Auction#Espn#Ex Mt#Psa#Huggins Scott Auctions#Christie#Sotheby#Bullets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

NBA Star Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Evolution

Over the years, Ayesha Curry continues to turn heads with her style. From the red carpet to the streets, typically with husband, NBA superstar Steph Curry in tow, she’s not one to shy away from a statement-making look. Whether she’s attending a big event like the Met Gala or grabbing dinner with her man, the “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” star is always showing off eye-catching ensembles. Read on to check out some of her most memorable fashion moments through the years, from 2015 until recently. At the Met Gala on Sept. 13, 2021, she opted for a striking diamond-embellished silver and gold Atelier...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
62K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy