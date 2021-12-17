Michael Jordan's NBA debut ticket stub breaks record, sells for $264K

Early Friday, Michael Jordan posterized yet again -- in the perpetual world of sports cards and collectibles.

The highest-graded ticket stub (bestowed with a grade of EX-MT 6 from Professional Sports Authenticator, or PSA) from Michael Jordan's NBA debut sold for $264,000 at auction, breaking the record for most expensive collectible sports ticket ever sold,

The sale, conducted by Huggins & Scott Auctions, includes a 20% buyer's premium. Even without said premium, the sale still would have broken the previous record, set in October when a ticket stub from Game 3 of the 1903 (and first) World Series sold for $175,000 at Christie's.

Jordan made his NBA debut on Oct. 26, 1984, at the now-demolished Chicago Stadium. More than 13,000 were in attendance to see Jordan's Bulls beat the Washington Bullets 109-93.

Jordan scored 16 points to go along with 6 rebounds and 7 assists. He also blocked four shots, the third-most by a rookie in a team's season opener all time.