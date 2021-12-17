ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market Worth $1034 Million By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report " Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market by Fatty Acid Type (Caproic, Caprylic, Capric and Lauric), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Infant Formula, Sports Drinks, Pharmaceutical Products), Form, Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™ ,the market is projected to reach USD 1034 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2026.

With the rise in demand and preference for organic food products, medium-chain triglyceride manufacturers have been strategizing on developing innovative products at a reasonable price. The surge in global Internet penetration would be another influential trend in driving the market in terms of sales. Manufacturers and distributors are using the Internet to spread awareness about their products and services among target consumers and simultaneously generate sales. Medium-chain triglycerides are used in various end-user industries, such as nutritional supplements, infant formula, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Some of the end-user companies are Conagra, Unilever, ITC, General Mills, Kellogg's, and Nestle. Some of the companies that use medium-chain triglycerides in nutritional supplements and cosmetics & personal care products are Lantmannen Functional Foods, EW Nutrition, and Lonza.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248063458

The caprylic acid segment dominated the market with a share of 50.4% in 2020, in terms of value

The caprylic acid segment dominated the market with a share of 50.4% in 2020, in terms of value as Caprylic acid does not have an offensive taste or smell. Thus, it is often the primary MCT used in MCT oil. Caprylic triglyceride is a compound that comes from combining fatty acids with glycerin. The fatty acids in the compound are medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). Caprylic acid is also known for its antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties, and can help treat skin disorders and acne. It's also useful for treating urinary tract infections, bladder infections, STIs, and even gingivitis. It also helps to burn excess calories, which in turn leads to weight loss. The liver finds it easy to break down, or oxidize, MCFAs such as caprylic acid. This faster rate of oxidation leads to a higher rate of energy expenditure.

The nutritional supplements segment by application dominated the market, with a share of 25.9% in 2020.

The nutritional supplements segment accounted for the major share of 25.9% in 2020, with a total value of USD 186.5 million. Medium-chain triglycerides aid in weight loss by reducing calorie intake and fat storage and increasing fullness, calorie burning, and ketone levels on low-carb diets.

Medium-chain triglycerides have numerous health benefits, ranging from better weight management to improved cognitive functioning. Saturated fats and MCTs are good for consumption on a daily basis; they help in reducing the risks associated with hormone imbalances, weight gain, gut problems, and cognitive disorders. They also support maintenance of a healthy gut environment. MCTs are digested more rapidly than long chain triglycerides. It supports in reducing stored body fat by raising metabolic function and helps in better digestion and gives more energy. MCTs are not stored in fat deposits in the body as much as LCTs. Furthermore, MCTs have been shown to enhance thermogenesis (i.e., fat burning). So, they seem to offer a triple approach to weight loss - they have a lower calorie content than other fats, are minimally stored as fat, and contribute to enhanced metabolism to burn even more calories.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market "

168 - Tables 65 - Figures 223 - Pages

China dominated the Asia Pacific market for Medium-Chain Triglycerides with a share of about 31.1% in 2020.

China accounted for about 31.1% of the medium-chain triglycerides market in the Asia Pacific region in 2020, in terms of value, making it one of the most robustly growing markets in the region. The demand for medium-chain triglycerides is increasing in China due to changing lifestyles of consumers and preferences. The increasing purchasing power of consumers due to the economic development in China has led to the increase in demand for high-quality processed foods, nutritional diet, personal care, and cosmetics products. Hence, the market for medium-chain triglycerides is projected to increase as it is an essential additive in nutritional supplements, infant formula, sports drinks, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and other applications.

The country has witnessed an increase in the number of chronic disease incidences, thereby propelling the market for functional food ingredients. According to the WHO, in 2019, the prevalence of diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer in the country rose nine-fold within a single generation and faster than the global average rate.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=248063458

Key Players:

Key players in this market include BASF SE ( Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( the Netherlands), Dupont(US), Lonza Group Ltd( Switzerland), Musim Mas Holdings( Singapore), Croda International Plc(UK), P&G Chemicals (US), Acme-Hardesty Company(Bluebell, PA), Wilmar International Limited( Singapore), Stepan Company (US), Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG( Germany), Emery Oleochemicals Group(US), KLK Oleo( Malaysia), Nutricia( New Zealand), Connoils (US), Now foods(US), Barleans ( Washington), Jarrow formula's(US), Nutiva(US), Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH ( Germany).

Omega-3 Market by Type (DHA, EPA, and ALA), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, and Pet Food & Feed), Source (Marine and Plant), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medium-chain-triglycerides-market.aspVisit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.comContent Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medium-chain-triglycerides.asp

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medium-chain-triglycerides-market-worth-1034-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301447244.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

