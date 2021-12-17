TIK TOK THREATS AGAINST SCHOOLS TARGET TODAY

Area law enforcement was on stepped up alert Friday following a trend on the popular social media platform TikTok, regarding a “national threat” to schools across the country, including the potential for gun violence. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says his office stepped up presence at schools in Campbellsport, Oakfield and Rosendale-Brandon. Waldschmidt says there were no specific threats locally. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the sheriff’s office and all police departments in Dodge County take these threats very seriously, but says there were no known threats to area schools. Schmidt asks parents to talk to their children about this threat and any others that may emerge in the future. He says make sure that your children are prepared for any kind of emergency that may occur and to report any kind of suspicious activity to a teacher or other authority figures.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO