Public Safety

TIK TOK THREATS AGAINST SCHOOLS TARGET TODAY

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 7 days ago

A new Tik Tok post refers to a threat to school safety “for every...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

WIFR

School warns parents of threatening Tik Tok challenge

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Pecatonica Schools Superintendent posted a google document on the districts Facebook page on Thursday, warning parents and teachers of a viral Tik Tok challenge flagged by The Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center. The document, on official District 321 letterhead reads:. “Subject: TikTok Challenge. Dear Pecatonica #321...
PECATONICA, IL
sweetwaternow.com

Local School Districts Address Disturbing Tik Tok Challenge Message

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Both Sweetwater County School Districts released statements this afternoon addressing a recent social media challenge that threatens school attacks across the country on Friday, December 17. The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” and appears to...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
kjluradio.com

Schools across mid-Missouri react to Tik Tok school threat challenge

School districts across mid-Missouri are responding to a social media challenge to threaten schools, with one ditrcit calling off classes all together. As KJLU reported yesterday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced that there’s a challenge on Tik Tok to call in bomb threats and school shooting threats at schools nationwide today. The Sheriff said there would be extra law enforcement at local schools today as a result.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Area Schools Respond to Tik Tok School Shooting Challenge

Authorities across the country have been investigating the latest Tik Tok challenge which calls for multiple school shootings today on December 17th. So far, nothing has been found to suggest the threats are credible, but leaders at area schools are taking them seriously. Read emails to families from the Rochester Public School District and Byron Superintendent below.
ROCHESTER, MN
101 WIXX

Schools Taking Precautions Over Tik Tok Challenge

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – School leaders across the state are telling parents there are no specific threats to any school in Wisconsin today. An anonymous Tik Tok threat spoke of a day of violence at schools today, but no specifics. “We are monitoring social media and we are...
GREEN BAY, WI
Gazette

Tik Tok removes 'alarmist warnings' after U.S. schools boost security

(Reuters) -Social media company Tik Tok said on Friday it was unable to find evidence of actual threats to schools on its platform that caused U.S. administrators and law enforcement authorities to heighten security, warn parents and cancel some classes. One of the country's largest school districts, in Florida's Palm...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Plumas County News

PUSD and local law enforcement addresses Tok Tok school threats

School districts throughout the country are grappling with how to respond to threats made on Tik Tok regarding violence at schools today, Dec. 17. Some have closed; others have chosen to increase a law enforcement presence. Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Terry Oestreich has worked closely with Sheriff Todd Johns,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
kmxt.org

KIBSD reacts to national threats of violence in schools posted on Tik Tok

Kodiak school officials say they’re in touch with law enforcement after threats of violence surfaced on social media that’s part of a disturbing nationwide phenomenon. Geoff Smith, assistant superintendent for Kodiak Island School District, says the superintendent decided to ask for increased police presence in Kodiak’s schools.
KODIAK, AK
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Police Warn of Hoax Posts tied to Tik Tok challenges; Threats Aimed to Get Schools Closed on Friday

School districts across Connecticut and in surrounding states have advised parents of concerning social media posts currently being circulated which involve challenging children to post threats in order to get schools closed on Friday, December 17, 2021. Across the state on Thursday, police departments increased their patrols at schools in...
GREENWICH, CT
franklincountynow.com

Local Officials Alert Parents Of Tik Tok School Gun Hoax

(undated) – Parents and educators across the area are on alert today in the wake of a social media stunt regarding guns in the schools. Recent video broadcasts on the website Tik Tok are urging students to bring guns to school otherwise try to disturb emergency operations in their communities. The threat was serious enough for Greenfield, Frontier and other school districts to send a note home to parents warning them of the situation. There will likely be a police presence at area schools if requested by the various administrations.
GREENFIELD, MA
NEWStalk 870

Tik-Tok Social Media School Threat Alert Shared by Area Districts

This threat appears to be part of a national 'trend,' some other school Districts have experienced it recently. KENNEWICK SCHOOLS SHARE INFORMATION ABOUT ALLEGED THREAT. Thursday, the Kennewick School District released information about this threat:. "The Kennewick School District has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared...
KENNEWICK, WA
radioplusinfo.com

12-17-21 area law enforcement steps up presence at schools following tik tok threat

Area law enforcement was on stepped up alert Friday following a trend on the popular social media platform TikTok, regarding a “national threat” to schools across the country, including the potential for gun violence. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says his office stepped up presence at schools in Campbellsport, Oakfield and Rosendale-Brandon. Waldschmidt says there were no specific threats locally. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the sheriff’s office and all police departments in Dodge County take these threats very seriously, but says there were no known threats to area schools. Schmidt asks parents to talk to their children about this threat and any others that may emerge in the future. He says make sure that your children are prepared for any kind of emergency that may occur and to report any kind of suspicious activity to a teacher or other authority figures.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Most Delta County Schools Close After ‘Tik Tok Challenge’ Threats

The Escanaba, Gladstone, Bark River-Harris, Rapid River, Mid Peninsula, and Hannahville Schools are all closed today due to “National tit-tok challenge” school threats. The challenge suggests numerous school shootings will take place today. Police across the country have said they’ve received no evidence that the threats are credible,...
ESCANABA, MI
Eyewitness News

Connecticut parents raise concern over Tik Tok threats

(WFSB)- Parents across Connecticut are raising concerns after viral social media posts threaten school violence tomorrow, December 17. The videos are circulating nationally on Tik Tok. In Connecticut, school districts are releasing statements regarding their safety plan for school tomorrow. Naugatuck police said they they will be keeping a close...
CONNECTICUT STATE

