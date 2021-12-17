ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Government Of Canada Announces New Resources To Strengthen Adaptation And Resilience To Climate Change In The Atlantic Provinces

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Communities across Atlantic Canada are already experiencing the impacts of climate change.The low-lying coastal geography of the region makes communities and infrastructure particularly vulnerable to flooding and coastal erosion due to extreme weather events, sea level changes and intense storm-surge events — highlighting the need for adaptation action to reduce the long-term costs and build resilience.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change (ECCC), today announced two new resources to help support adaptation to climate change and strengthen resilience in Atlantic Canada.

The first is the release of the Atlantic Provinces chapter of the Canada in a Changing Climate: Regional Perspectives Report. The chapter highlights that infrastructure in the Atlantic Provinces is being threatened by increased flooding and erosion; climate change is exacerbating health risks in the region; critical natural resource sectors are vulnerable to climate change; and partnerships with local Indigenous Peoples are vital to informing adaptation in the region. As impacts will persist and intensify over time, urgent action is needed to increase resilience to climate change through adaptation.

The report is a part of Canada in a Changing Climate: Advancing our Knowledge for Action , the national science-based assessment of how and why Canada's climate is changing, the impacts of these changes and how we are adapting. The assessment reports raise awareness and understanding of the key issues facing our country and provide information to support sound adaptation decisions and actions.

Also today, the federal government joins the governments of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island in celebrating the official launch of CLIMAtlantic, a new regional climate organization serving the four Atlantic Provinces. CLIMAtlantic will provide communities, economic sectors and governments throughout Atlantic Canada with access to regional climate data, information, tools, training and support.

The Government of Canada is providing $1.65 million over three years towards the operations of CLIMAtlantic, and will contribute as much as $301,500 to support the work of regional climate service specialists in each Atlantic Province. The Atlantic Provinces are each contributing $75,000 over three years to the organization's operations.

Today's launch is part of a federal commitment to establish a network of climate organizations across the country. CLIMAtlantic is the fourth organization to join the national network of climate service organizations working with ECCC's Canadian Centre for Climate Services.

By ensuring Atlantic Canadians have access to credible, evidence-based information, these two resources will enable them to make more informed decisions to prepare for, respond and adapt to climate change impacts.

Quotes

"We must take bold and urgent action to protect our Atlantic communities from the negative impacts of our rapidly changing climate. The science is clear — adaptation action is critical to building resiliency to the impacts of climate change throughout the Atlantic provinces and across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan WilkinsonMinister of Natural Resources

"Climate change is not a future problem — it's here, and with it comes more frequent and extreme weather events. Atlantic Canadians are already feeling these impacts; that's why initiatives that support climate change adaptation and resilience are so important. We are here to support the vital work of CLIMAtlantic, and our government will always stand up for the safety and wellbeing of Atlantic Canadians and their communities."

The Honourable Steven GuilbeaultMinister of Environment and Climate Change

"Climate change is impacting communities across Atlantic Canada, and the measures we take to adapt to it need to be based on sound data and scientific advice. The experts at CLIMATlantic will help inform the Atlantic provinces on how to ensure that our communities remain strong and resilient for years to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're thrilled that CLIMAtlantic is officially opening and it's located right here in Sackville, New Brunswick. Some of the benefits to our province include having access to the most current climate change data and services, which will increase New Brunswickers' awareness of the impacts of climate change, help build capacity at the local level so that communities can adapt to climate change, and inform our multiple sectors on becoming more resilient and remaining competitive in the marketplace."

The Honourable Gary Crossman New Brunswick Environment and Climate Change Minister

"We need to work together to be prepared for the impacts of climate change. This regional organization allows us to collaborate with the federal government and other Atlantic provinces to share our work and accelerate access to climate information. This data will be used by governments and industry to develop plans to address regional climate risks. Nova Scotia looks forward to a strong collaborative relationship with our Atlantic partners as we work to implement the 28 goals enshrined in our new Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act."

The Honourable Tim Halman Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Nova Scotia

"I am excited to see CLIMAtlantic officially open in the Atlantic region. Every action we take together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stimulate clean innovation and growth and build resilience to climate change impacts in the Atlantic provinces will make a difference. Through access to regional climate data, information, tools and training, we will have the best information available to address the impacts of climate change, and ensure our communities are sustainable today and for future generations."

The Honourable Bernard DavisMinister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

" Prince Edward Island communities, businesses and residents need good quality, locally-relevant climate data and services to make decisions that reduce climate change risks. We are pleased to partner with CLIMAtlantic to provide these services to Islanders. Adapting to climate change is critical for Islanders as we work to create a more resilient and sustainable future for P.E.I."

The Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, Government of Prince Edward Island

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

Canada Report: Trudeau asks Canadians, 'stay home, avoid foreign travel'

“Stay at home, be safe and prudent and avoid foreign travel.”. That’s the plea from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Canada faces a surge in pandemic outbreaks. Those who do choose to continue with their holiday and winter getaway plans will face tougher scrutiny upon their return to prevent more cases from entering the country.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Announces Additional Measures To Contain The Spread Of The Omicron Variant

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - In response to the significant risks and uncertainties presented by the spread of the Omicron variant in Canada and globally, today the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos announced further adjustments to travel and border measures. These measures, guided by prudence, are intended to reduce the transmission of the Omicron variant in Canada and to help provinces and territories slow community spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Announces Funding To Support Survivors Of Intimate Partner Violence

New app to safely support survivors of intimate partner violence and those at risk. OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Intimate partner violence is a public health issue with serious and lasting impacts on the physical and mental health of survivors - especially women and children. In fact, 1 in 10 women in Canada reported being very or extremely concerned about the possibility of violence in the home, and 79% of police-reported intimate partner violence is against women. Violence of any kind is unacceptable, and the Government of Canada is taking action to help prevent family violence and support survivors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Leblanc
Person
Jonathan Wilkinson
The Independent

Canada to pay billions to Indigenous groups for the decades many have lived with dirty water

Canada has approved an agreement worth billions to settle a class-action litigation related to safe drinking water in First Nations communities.In a statement on Thursday, the Canadian government’s Indigenous Services Canada announced that the Federal Court and the Court of Queen’s Bench of Manitoba approved a joint decision on the settlement. The decision follows the announcement of the terms of the settlement in July.Under the settlement, the government will give $1.5bn in compensation for individuals deprived of clean drinking water. It also promised the creation of a $400m First Nation Economic and Cultural Restoration and the creation of a First...
POLITICS
World Bank Blogs

Building climate resilience into the construction industry

This past year offered a glimpse of what a warmer world could bring. Multiple tornadoes left a trail of destruction across the midwestern United States. Fatal rains inundated vast swathes of land from China to South Sudan. Forest fires burned through millions of acres around the Mediterranean Sea. The list...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

The world's cities aren't adapting to climate change quickly enough

Climate change is magnifying threats such as flooding, wildfires, tropical storms and drought. In 2020 the U.S. experienced a record-breaking 22 weather and climate disasters that each caused at least $1 billion in damage. So far in 2021, the count stands at 18. I study urban issues and have analyzed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheConversationCanada

New study reveals intensified housing inequality in Canada from 1981 to 2016

Driven by the neoliberal belief in the superiority of the free market, the housing policy in Canada has shifted from a welfare-oriented policy to a market-oriented one over the past four decades, encouraging home ownership, deregulation and private consumption. Housing financialization, the transformation of housing from a human right to an investment opportunity, has been driven by the federal government primarily through financial market deregulation and a financial practice called mortgage securitization. Much of the debate about the housing crisis has focused on the market imbalance between supply and demand, citing factors such as foreign investment and lack of market supply. However,...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Canada#Climate Change Adaptation#Changing Climate#Cnw#Natural Resources#Eccc#Indigenous Peoples#Climatlantic
BBC

Canada offers up to $40bn to compensate indigenous children

Canada has pledged up to C$40bn ($31bn; £23.6bn) in compensation for indigenous children and families who suffered discrimination while in foster care. In September, a top court upheld a 2016 ruling that the government underfunded First Nations services compared with those for non-indigenous children. It ordered C$40,000 ($31,350; £23,340)...
AMERICAS
Phys.org

Vulnerable to climate change, New York constructs seawall

After major storms highlighted New York's weaknesses in the face of climate change, the city is erecting a $1.45-billion system of walls and floodgates to protect it from rising sea levels. Superstorm Sandy in 2012 was the trigger for establishing the East Coast Resiliency Project (ESCR), running 2.5 miles (four...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Climate change boosts spread of crop pests in China, threatens food security, says study

The occurrence of crop pests and diseases could likely double across China by the end of the century because of global warming, warned a new study.The Asian giant’s food security could be under threat because of the surge, said the study published earlier this month in the journal Nature Food. The research assessed a trove of previously unpublished data ranging from 1970 to 2016 and comprising more than 5,500 historical crop pest and disease (CPD) records in China.It compared long-term statistical records about pest and disease occurrence in the country with potential climatic driving factors such as temperature, precipitation, humidity,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Brookings Institution

A new climate finance framework for investing in urban resilience

As climate change continues to intensify—raising the urgency to address mounting risks and escalating costs—the public and private response remains slow and uneven. Steps toward more renewable energy are gradually taking hold, but a significant and immediate challenge continues to surround the country’s urban built environment: an increasingly vulnerable network of transportation, water, and private real estate assets. From roads and sewers to homes and commercial buildings, the location and design of current physical systems keep adding more greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere, overconsuming natural resources, and exposing people to greater dangers.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Coupled changes in western South Atlantic carbon sequestration and particle reactive element cycling during millennial-scale Holocene climate variability

Continental shelves have the potential to remove atmospheric carbon dioxide via the biological pump, burying it in seafloor sediments. The efficiency of marine carbon sequestration changes rapidly due to variations in biological productivity, organic carbon oxidation, and burial rate. Here we present a high temporal resolution record of marine carbon sequestration changes from a western South Atlantic shelf site sensitive to Brazil Current-driven upwelling. The comparison of biological records to rare earth element (REE) patterns from authigenic oxides shows a strong relationship between higher biological productivity and stronger particle reactive element cycling (i.e. REE cycling) during rapid climate change events. This is the first evidence that authigenic oxides archive past changes in upper ocean REE cycling by the exported organic carbon. In addition, our data suggest that Brazil Current-driven upwelling varies on millennial-scales and in time with continental precipitation anomalies as registered in Brazilian speleothems during the Holocene. This indicates an ocean"“atmosphere control on the biological pump, most probably related to South American monsoon system variability.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

To get through the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to learn how to live in an ongoing disaster

As Canada approaches the 700-day mark of the pandemic, the disaster’s state of play is as grim as it is discouraging. On Dec. 22, Canada reported 12,114 new COVID-19 infections — a record for daily cases since the start of the pandemic. With a patchwork of provincial pandemic restrictions across Canada changing daily, many holiday season activities have either been scaled back or cancelled for the second year in a row. The context for these disruptions is that as we approach the end of 2021, the number of Canadians killed by COVID-19 has surpassed 30,000. At this point in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Press-Republican

Canada holds back on locking down border

PLATTSBURGH — When the U.S. and Canadian border reopened to non-essential travel in November, the North Country was finally getting that taste of normalcy again. On Wednesday, that normalcy was threatened with more potential border restrictions. The Canadian government contemplated restricting non-essential travel to the U.S. after one month...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Generic drug names provide information for doctors, so why is Health Canada promoting the use of pharma brand names?

Brand names are widely used when we want to refer to a specific product — an Apple computer, a Tesla car. Sometimes brand names are so widely used that they take over — we ask for a Kleenex instead of a tissue. Drugs have two names. The brand name is the one that’s chosen by the company making it and that company is the only one allowed to use the name. (The name that the company proposes is reviewed by Health Canada.) Brand names are almost always short and catchy so that doctors will remember them. Generic names are assigned at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy