Industrial Automation: Global Market, 2025 - IaaS To Enable Integration Of Disparate IoT Point Solutions For Supply Chain Management
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Automation Outlook Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the global industrial automation market from 2020 to 2025, with 2020 as the base year.
- The deliverable offers an in-depth look at the dynamics influencing and challenging the growth of the industrial automation market and analyzes the process automation technology segments across process, discrete, and hybrid industries.
- It offers a comprehensive market overview with top digital trends to watch, growth opportunity analysis, general industrial automation outlook with market forecasts, and insights on major companies including Siemens, Emerson, Yokogawa, ABB, Schneider Electric, and Rockwell.
- The research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives market participants need to consider to capitalize on growth opportunities.
Digitalization is pushing every end-user industry and market to transform their approach toward generating revenue through unique customer experiences. Investment in robotics, AI/ML, edge computing, big data, augmented reality/virtual reality, and remote assistance technologies have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the current momentum expected to intensify.
In the long term, AI with everything, quantum computing in manufacturing, and blockchain in the supply chain will be growing technology investment areas.
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Automation Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation by Process Industry
- Market Segmentation by Hybrid Industry
- Market Segmentation by Discrete Industry
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Product Definitions
3. Top Digital Trends to Watch
- Impact of Top Digital Technologies on the Automation Market
- Top Digital Trends to Watch
- Trend 1 - Decentralized Computer Systems and Deployment of Industrial Edge Solutions
- Trend 2 - Robotics in Inventory Management and Warehouse
- Trend 3 - Improved Productivity: AR and VR will Merge to Provide a Reality-Virtuality Continuum
- Trend 4 - Digital Business Models and LCS
- Trend 5 - Dawn of a New Era with the Shift from Automated to Autonomous Operations
- Trend 6 - Continuous Process Improvement: AI with Everything
- Trend 7 - Blockchain in SCM with Heightened Security
- Trend 8 - Cognitive Automation Engineering
- Trend 9 - Sustainability in Operations and Manufacturing
- Trend 10 - 5IR on the Horizon
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Automation Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Industrial Automation Market
- 2020-2025 Global Automation Outlook
- Global Industrial Automation Market - Total Addressable Market
- Current vs Future Growth by End Market
- Digital Solutions Adoption by Industry
- COVID-19's Impact on Global GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- Global GDP Growth Under Different Scenarios
- COVID-19's Impact on the Main Global Regions
- Growth Drivers for the Industrial Automation Market
- Growth Restraints for the Industrial Automation Market
- Business Imperatives for Industrial Markets
- Technology Investment Growth Area - Industrial Cybersecurity
- Technology Investment Growth Area - Cobots
- Technology Investment Growth Area - APM
- Technology Convergence Leading to New Applications
- Industry Convergence
5. Industrial Automation Outlook and Market Revenue Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast Assumptions, Industrial Automation Market
- Revenue Forecast, Industrial Automation Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Industrial Automation Market
- Revenue Forecast by Services
- Market Share by Key Competitors (2020)
- Revenue Forecast by Process Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Process Industry - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Hybrid Industry - Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Hybrid Industry - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Discrete Industries - Revenue Forecast by End Markets 2020-2025
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Discrete Automation Market - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Evolving Customer Priorities
- Main Shifts and Trends By Industry
6. Market Competition - Digital Strategies of Top Automation Companies
- Digital Preparedness Assessment
- Portfolio Comparison of Technologies
- Market Landscape Analysis
- Companies to Watch in the Industrial Automation Space
- Siemens - Digital Strategy
- ABB - Digital Strategy
- Emerson - Digital Strategy
- Schneider Electric - Digital Strategy
- Honeywell - Digital Strategy
7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Industrial Automation Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Lifecycle Services, 2025
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Asset Performance Management, 2025
- Growth Opportunity 3 - IaaS to Enable Integration of Disparate IoT Point Solutions for Supply Chain Management, 2025
8. Next Steps
- Engage with our Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and Thrive Tomorrow
- Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs
- Study License for Reprint and Integration with Landing Page
- Virtual Think Tanks, led and moderated by the analyst
- Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements
- Your Next Steps
9. List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Emerson
- Rockwell
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Yokogawa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4njnk
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-automation-global-market-2025---iaas-to-enable-integration-of-disparate-iot-point-solutions-for-supply-chain-management-301447282.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Comments / 0