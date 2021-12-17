ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

InventHelp® Inventors Create Solution For Easy S'mores (CHK-209)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were never able to cook a lot of s'mores at one time in our camp fire and wanted a safe, controlled way to make a lot of s'mores at once" said they inventors of the CONE RACK from Rock Island, Ill. "Our invention would allow users to cook 6 s'mores at a time in a safe and controlled manner."

The inventors created a prototype for the CONE RACK which is easy to use, saves time and makes cooking fun treats over a campfire or fire pit safer. The patent-pending design allows an individual to simultaneously cook up to six s'more-style treats. The invention provides enhanced safety and prevents potential injury and burns.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago, Ill. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-209, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-create-solution-for-easy-smores-chk-209-301447339.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Pet Mat With Built-In Doorbell (ROH-769)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I let my cat out at night, I find it inconvenient to keep getting up and checking to see when it's ready to come back inside," said an inventor from Addison, N.Y. "With this invention, I can just wait until I hear the doorbell ring."
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Exercise Chair (RHO-1201)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I observed my former father-in-law struggling to get up from a reclining chair," said an inventor from Richmond, Va. "This inspired me to develop a means to exercise on a daily basis to tone the muscles which would allow him to stand without assistance."
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventors#Mores#Pittsburgh#Cooking#Solution#Inventhelp#The Cone Rack#Dept#Http Www
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Sponge Sanitation Station (LGI-3057)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a hard time keeping the sponge I use in the kitchen for dishes, counters, etc. clean," said an inventor from Freeport, N.Y. "My wife didn't like that it looked dirty and I was concerned that it was accumulating bacteria just sitting on the counter."
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Clothes Hanger (RHO-1178)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed that conventional clothes hangers were inefficient to use and not easily manipulated," said an inventor, from Quantico, Va., "so I invented the K D MECHANICAL HANGER." The patent-pending invention provides a new type of hanger that would be easier to manipulate. In...
APPAREL
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Guard For Cathodic Protection Wires (OTW-855)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Underground natural gas and other pipelines are fitted with cathodic protection systems," said an inventor, from Charleston, Ark. "I thought there should be a way to protect these wire systems, so I invented the C P WIRE SADDLE PROTECTOR. My design prevents the wires from being ripped off of the pipe attachment points or from having their insulation damaged."
ECONOMY
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Device For Stirring Peanut Butter (CLM-506)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy the healthier all-natural hydrogenated-oil-free peanut butter but I thought there could be a more efficient way to stir the contents of the jar," said an inventor from Westerville, Ohio, "so I invented the PEANUT BUTTER STIRRER. My design provides a smooth and consistent product without the hassle and mess associated with manual stirring."
OHIO STATE
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorized Cargo Mover For Pickup Truck Beds (LUV-176)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a restaurant owner, I have to shop for food and supplies and load everything into my truck," said an inventor from Louisville, Ky. "Having something like this would allow me to speed up the process." He developed THE CONVEYOR BED to provide an...
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops An Automatic Chemical Mixture System For Restaurants (LAX-1300)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Los Angeles, California who was looking to eliminate manual wash-rinse-sanitize mixing for restaurants by employees who may be forgetful, developed an automatic dispensing and control system for chemical mixture. The patent-pending invention would take the guesswork out of chemical mixtures typically...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Urine Strainer For Kidney Stones (DAE-560)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "People who suffer from kidney stones need a way to collect them if they pass the stones during urination," said an inventor from Blaine, Minn. "This accessory is a better option than the kitchen strainer my doctor suggested using." She developed the patent-pending STONE...
HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy