National Grid Renewables Announces Commercial Operation Of 200 MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project In Illinois

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Grid Renewables announced the start of commercial operation for its Prairie Wolf Solar Project (Prairie Wolf), located in Coles County, Illinois. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) located project boasts 200 megawatts (MW) of clean solar power and is contracted through a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Cargill. Prairie Wolf utilizes next-generation Series 6 thin film solar modules developed and produced by First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) and was constructed by SOLV Energy, formerly known as Swinerton Renewable Energy.

At the peak of construction, Prairie Wolf employed approximately 300 onsite workers. During operation, in addition to new onsite operations and maintenance jobs, Prairie Wolf will benefit local and statewide economies through the production of millions of dollars in new tax revenue and landowner income.

"With the start of operations at the Prairie Wolf Solar site, National Grid Renewables continues to deliver upon its commitment to repower America with clean, economically beneficial renewable energy," commented David Reamer, Head of Development, US Onshore Renewables for National Grid Renewables. "Thank you to our project customer and partners, as well as the community members, who supported Prairie Wolf and enabled enormous benefit to the local economy and farming community."

Announced earlier this year, Prairie Wolf will also fund a charitable Education Fund for the local school district. "This development will benefit the county in many ways, including donations through grants to organizations and schools throughout the county," commented Stan Metzger, Coles County Board Member.

Using the United States' Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator, Prairie Wolf is projected to offset carbon dioxide emissions by 285,000 metric tons annually during operations.

"Cargill is committed to mitigating the pressing issue of climate change and its impacts on our global food system. One of the ways we are doing this is by financially participating in renewable energy sources, such as the Prairie Wolf Solar Project," stated Eric Hoegger, Director, Global Renewable Energy for Cargill. "Not only will the Prairie Wolf Solar Project play a vital role in helping us reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to the renewable economy, we're also honored to contribute to the positive impact it will have on the Coles county community and surrounding counties where Cargill operates multiple plant locations."

Announced earlier this month, tax equity financing for Prairie Wolf was provided by Bank of America.

About National Grid RenewablesNational Grid Renewables, part of the competitive, unregulated National Grid Ventures division of National Grid (NGG) - Get National Grid Plc Report, develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind and energy storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables develops projects for corporations and utilities that seek to repower America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future.

National Grid Renewables has a robust development pipeline of wind, solar and energy storage projects in various stages of development throughout the United States, as well as geographically diverse operational assets across the country. It supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact: Lindsay T. Smith Director, Marketing & CommunicationsNational Grid Renewables press@nationalgridrenewables.com Media Relations: 612.429.7050

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-grid-renewables-announces-commercial-operation-of-200-mw-prairie-wolf-solar-project-in-illinois-301447127.html

SOURCE National Grid Renewables

IN THIS ARTICLE
