2nd Annual Coat Drive By Integrity Sports Agency Distribution Event Exceeds Expectations

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Fletcher, Founder and CEO of Integrity Sports Agency (ISA) hosted a distribution event to cap off the 2 nd Annual ISA Coat Drive. The Executive Directors and or Department Heads of eight dedicated community non-profits were invited to the coat distribution event.

George Georgios, franchise owner of the Quality Inn, Orland Park, IL graciously donated the ballroom space as his contribution to the ISA Coat Drive for the afternoon event on December 15 th, 2021. Another logistical donation in kind was made by Storage Mart, Orland Park, IL manager John Jones, who donated storage space for the coats throughout the drive.

Attending the event at the Quality Inn were representatives of Respond Now, You Can Make It, Morning Star Mission, Ignite- Belfort House, Victory Apostolic Church, Reclaim 23, Together We Cope and Southside Chicago PADS. Each of these provide safety net support throughout the community with varying specialties.

Anthony Fletcher who has followed a lifelong commitment to giving back to the community set an expected cash donation goal of $10,000. An unprecedented amount of late cash donations pushed the grand total of monetary donations to $14,502. Over 120 gently used coats and winter accessories were also dropped off at the Integrity Sports Agency Offices at 15255 S. 94th Avenue, Suite 500, Orland Park, Illinois, 60462.

In light of the continued flow of monetary donations to the ISA 2 nd Annual Coat Drive, Mr. Fletcher decided to proceed with the scheduled December 15 th distribution while keeping the GoFundMe donation link active for any late donors.

Throughout the event leaders from these community based non-profit organizations expressed how the donated coats are welcomed during this uncertain time. One comment heard at the event was, "The timing couldn't have been better, there is a shortage of adult coats within our organization and this effort will surely address that need for us." Another said, "This is exactly what our organization needed. So many are in need, and you have helped us close the gap. We greatly appreciate your support."

After the event Jacqueline Kennedy-Coleman, President of You Can Make It, Inc. sent a personal note to that read, "Mr. Anthony Fletcher, Well, you did it again, you made sure that a multitude of men, women and children will have warm coats, boots, socks, gloves and hats this winter. And I can't wait to see the smiles on their faces again this year. Blessed are those that consider the poor!"

Anthony Fletcher on behalf of all those involved commented," I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished with this successful coat drive. I am extremely appreciative of the donors as well as thankful for the community organizations and their leaderships in accomplishing the last mile of distribution to those in need."

Media Contacts: Anthony Fletcher - 804-912-3154 326171@email4pr.com www.integritysportsagency.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2nd-annual-coat-drive-by-integrity-sports-agency-distribution-event-exceeds-expectations-301447467.html

SOURCE Integrity Sports Agency

#Jacqueline Kennedy#Non Profit Organizations#Charity#Integrity Sports Agency#The Executive Directors#The Isa Coat Drive#Storage Mart#Victory Apostolic Church#Together We Cope#Southside Chicago#Isa 2 Nd
