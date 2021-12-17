ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vestmark Partners With Northfield To Deepen And Expand Integration Of Tax And Risk-Based Optimization Tools For VestmarkONE Platform

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc, a leading provider of portfolio management tools and trading software, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Northfield , a leading risk management analytics provider, to address increasing demand from wealth advisors and their clients for tax optimization, tax transition management and risk-based personalization tools.

Vestmark and Northfield have been working together for more than 10 years to provide integrated optimization capabilities to mutual clients. The new, expanded relationship between the two companies will enable Vestmark to offer Northfield's Managed Accounts Rebalancing System (MARS) integrated with the VestmarkONE platform to facilitate even more personalized solutions for wealth management firms. The joint offering will provide a tighter integration of client tax information, ESG preferences, and other portfolio customization requests captured within VestmarkONE.

MARS will be integrated with Vestmark's proposal generation module, enhancing advisor conversations with clients about their personalization, tax transitioning, and ongoing tax budgeting needs supported by intuitive, risk-based scenarios. Client portfolios will then be optimized on an ongoing basis via integration between MARS and the portfolio management and trading capabilities of VestmarkONE.

"The integration of real-time data from VestmarkONE with Northfield's optimization tools enables advisors to get immediate feedback on how investor ESG and other preferences impact portfolio composition, as well as the risk-return profile and tax consequences. This delivers better investor and advisor experiences, as clients can learn the trade-offs around various investment decisions," said Mike Blundin, Vestmark CEO. "Whether clients are looking to incorporate ESG or other personal preferences in a direct index, or plan for tax management or transition, the integration will enrich the dialog between advisor and client."

Vestmark currently has integrations with a number of other optimizers in addition to Northfield, and will continue to support clients who wish to leverage these solutions.

Northfield is a leader in risk management analytics, known for its award-winning research and recognized thought leadership. The decade-long relationship and multiple clients in common between Vestmark and Northfield made the partnership decision an easy one.

"We're excited to be deepening our partnership with Vestmark to provide its wealth management, broker-dealer and advisor clients with our risk-based optimizer," said Dan diBartolomeo, Northfield President. "Advisors can utilize the tax optimizer to trade off tax, risk and return as part of their overall goals for long-term wealth accumulation."

About VestmarkHeadquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting over $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, or visit www.vestmark.com.

About Northfield Information ServicesNorthfield is a market leader in providing investment professionals analytical and operating efficiency tools to enhance individual portfolio and firm-wide performance. Founded in 1985, Northfield has developed open, analytical models to identify, measure, and control risk. These risk models cover most marketable securities traded world-wide. Based upon award-winning research and sound investment theory, Northfield's products and services have stood the test of time from users within the global institutional investment community. With more than 300 clients worldwide with offices in Boston, Chicago, London, and Tokyo, Northfield is a preferred partner for institutional investors and asset managers.

Media Contact: Siobhan NolanJConnelly(862) 217-9585 snolan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vestmark-partners-with-northfield-to-deepen-and-expand-integration-of-tax-and-risk-based-optimization-tools-for-vestmarkone-platform-301447473.html

SOURCE Vestmark

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Platform Partners Complete The Sale Of GHR Healthcare To MidOcean Partners

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Partners ("Platform"), a private investment firm based in Houston, and an investor syndicate arranged by Joe Kaplan announced the sale of GHR Healthcare ("GHR" or the "Company") to MidOcean Partners ("MidOcean"). Headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, GHR is a comprehensive healthcare staffing platform providing highly skilled nursing, allied and healthcare IT professionals, as well as outsourced workforce solutions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hunter Street And Rice Park Capital Expand Residential Loan Investment Platform With Acquisition Of Asset Based Lending

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunter Street Partners ("Hunter Street"), a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Rice Park Capital Management ("Rice Park") to acquire Asset Based Lending, LLC ("ABL"), building on a residential loan investment platform launched by the two firms last year .
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Leading Crypto IRA Platform ITrustCapital Integrates With Fireblocks

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrustCapital , the #1 software platform in America for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through IRA retirement accounts (*) announced today it will be integrating with Fireblocks, the recognized infrastructure provider for digital asset businesses. The move will enable iTrustCapital to expand the custody of client assets and introduce competitive new products and services across the decentralized finance stack while providing an enhanced level of security for customers.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Norway Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026: Digiplex, Green Mountain, Bulk Infrastructure, Itsjefen, And Basefarm Are Some Of The Leading Colocation Service Providers

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Norway data center market size by investments to reach USD 1095 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2021-2026.The report considers the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Optimizer#Optimization#Investment Decisions#Portfolio Management#Vestmark Partners#Vestmark Inc#Esg#Vestmark Ceo
TheStreet

Global Digital Lending Platform Markets, 2021-2028 - Rising Adoption Of ML, Blockchain, And AI-based Digital Lending Platforms And Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Lending Platform Market, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital lending platform market size is expected to reach USD 26.08 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.0% from 2021 to 2028. Digitization is emerging as the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
TheStreet

Korea Waste Management Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025: Accelerating Generation Of E-Waste And Expanding Urbanization Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Korea Waste Management Market (Recycling, Landfill & Incineration): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Korean waste management market is expected to record a value of US$25.74 billion in 2025, growing at a...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Reliable Top Mobile App Development Companies List In The United States By GoodFirms

WASHINGTON, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, COVID-19 and its variants like Delta, Omicron worldwide are increasing the need for contactless business interactions to thrive in the market. Today, the individuals and enterprises that resisted shifting online are now embracing these opportunities at an unprecedented rate. The health crisis has rapidly accelerated the digital transitions; the brick and mortar companies are investing in mobile apps for their business. Currently, there is high demand for mobile apps to ensure high online visibility, reach targeted customers, earn more revenue, etc.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Global $24.26 Bn Rheumatoid Arthritis Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers And Acquisitions And New Product Developments

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type (NSAIDs, DMARDs, Corticosteroids, Others), Treatment, Diagnosis, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market was...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Red Lions Capital Wins Product Of The Year At The Spear's Wealth Navigator Awards

LONDON, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lions Capital became the winner of SPEAR's Wealth Navigator Awards 2021 in the nomination PRODUCT OF THE YEAR. Red Lions Capital will soon launch a new "atomized" product reinventing access to exposure in top late-stage non-public tech companies by creating a platform where professional investors can instantly achieve exposure to pre-IPO companies from as little as $10,000 using their existing brokerage accounts. The route of entry for eligible investors is simply by investing in securities of RLC's incorporated cells which hold direct equity in pre-IPO companies.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Video Analytics Markets Report 2021: As-a-Service Model For Emotion Analytics Solutions To Accelerate Adoption

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Analytics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The increasing video analytics applications offer significant opportunities to software and hardware vendors and service providers. Monetizing emerging opportunities necessitates revisiting and reshaping business models to fit current needs. Given the...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Höegh LNG Partners LP Announces Completion Of The Refinancing Of The Commercial Tranche Of The PGN FSRU Lampung Debt Facility And The Refinancing Of The Neptune Debt Facility

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report today announced that it has completed a refinancing of the commercial tranche of its PGN FSRU Lampung debt facility (the "Refinanced Lampung Facility") and the refinancing of the Neptune debt facility (the "New Neptune Facility").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Puxin Limited Provides Business Updates

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NEW) - Get Puxin Ltd. Report ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a private educational services provider in China, today provided business updates following the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sourcing And Procurement Market To Witness Nearly USD 11.57 Billion Growth By 2024| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sourcing and Intelligence Report, provides key information about the market. For instance, the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.04% during 2020-2024. Key Players in the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Sourcing and Procurement...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2021: Market Is Anticipated To Reach $21.42 Billion By 2028 - Growing Significance Of Private Label Brands

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Respiratory, Hand Protection), by End-use (Hospitals, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size is...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Triple Flag Acquires Royalties Near Gold Fields' Salares Norte Project

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, " Triple Flag" or the " Company") (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) is pleased to announce the acquisition for US$4.9 million of three pre-existing 2% net smelter returns (" NSR") royalties on each of the Aster 2, Aster 3, and Helada properties from a private third party that are proximal to Gold Fields Limited's (" Gold Fields") Salares Norte project in Chile. These properties cover prospective exploration ground that Gold Fields has been exploring.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MATRIX MEATS CO-FOUNDER FLAVIO LOBATO RETIRES FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrix Meats, Inc. announces that Co-Founder Flavio Lobato is retiring from its board of directors. Mr. Lobato, who is also the Principal of Ikove Capital ("Ikove"), will shift his focus to building the next generation of startups launching from Ikove's Startup Nursery. "Identifying...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
78K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy