InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging For Bottles/Containers (BMA-5116)

 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to package two commonly used syrups, condiments, sauces or other liquids," said an inventor, from Sanbornville, N.H., "so I invented the SPLIT BOTTLE. My design could save time when shopping and it could save space in the refrigerator or cooler."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to hold and dispense two liquids together or separately. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use, store or transport multiple bottles or containers. As a result, it could help to reduce plastic waste and it could help to save space. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, commercial eating establishments, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-packaging-for-bottlescontainers-bma-5116-301442454.html

SOURCE InventHelp

IN THIS ARTICLE
ELECTRONICS
