Global Widget Acquires Florida Hemp Food Establishment Permits For New Distribution Center And Manufacturing Plant

 7 days ago

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, CPG manufacturer of premium CBD and health and wellness products, has acquired its Hemp Food Establishment permit from the State of Florida for its new distribution facility at 4501 E. Acline Drive in Tampa, FL, and its recently converted manufacturing facility at 5601 Anderson Road, also in Tampa. Both permits are acquired through the State of Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"As an industry-leader in CBD and health and wellness supplements manufacturing and distribution, the Hemp Food Establishment permit is essential to our ability to produce safe, quality products for consumers," said Global Widget co-founder Kevin Collins. "Acquiring these permits is a result of the hard work our in-house teams do every day to craft and manufacture CBD and health and wellness gummies and other edibles for consumers nationwide."

Global Widget recently expanded to its new 65,000-square-foot distribution facility at 4501 E. Acline Drive in Tampa. This is Global Widget's fourth location in the Tampa-area. In addition to serving as its primary distribution center for consumers and distribution partners, it also includes the company's in-house purchasing, customer service, IT and inventory teams.

In addition to the expansion, Global Widget also recently renovated Plant 7 at 5601 Anderson Road into a manufacturing facility of CBD and health and wellness gummies and other products. A build-out of approximately 4,700 square feet includes a new compound lab, a small and large conditioning room for gummies. Currently under construction is an organic gummy production room.

"A tremendous amount of work from our teams went into the preparation and execution of acquiring these permits," said Senior Regulatory and Compliance Specialist Elizabeth Camilo.

According to the State of Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, "Any establishment that manufactures, processes, packs, holds, prepares or sells hemp extract intended for human consumption is considered a hemp food establishment and is required to have a food establishment permit from the Division of Food Safety to operate in Florida."

Global Widget's Hemp Food Establishment Permit was issued on November 17, 2021, and is valid through the end of 2022. The permit can then be renewed on an annual basis.

About UsGlobal Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 300 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://globalwidget.com/.

Media Contact:Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager813.497.5752 | mediarelations@globalwidget.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-widget-acquires-florida-hemp-food-establishment-permits-for-new-distribution-center-and-manufacturing-plant-301447084.html

SOURCE Global Widget

