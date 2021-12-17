$500 Coronavirus Stimulus Checks From St. Louis: How to Schedule Appointment and Apply

The wait for a fourth stimulus check for St. Louis city residents is now almost over. On Saturday, the authorities will start accepting applications for $500 coronavirus stimulus checks from St. Louis residents. If you are eligible for the stimulus money, then you can easily schedule your appointment and apply.

$500 Coronavirus Stimulus Checks From St. Louis: Who Is Eligible?

In August, St. Louis authorities approved spending over $135 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to support residents through several programs, including giving out stimulus checks. Now, about four months later, the authorities are starting the process to send stimulus money to eligible residents. The application process will open on December 18.

To be eligible for the stimulus money, the applicants need to be a resident of St. Louis, or eligible residents should have lived in the city for a year at least. Also, they need to confirm that they live in the city by checking their address on the city website.

Another requirement is that applicants’ income should be equal to or less than 80% of the area's median income. The median income is $50,000 for a household of one, while it is $67,900 for a household of four and $89,650 for a family of eight.

Additionally, applicants also need to prove that they experienced a drop in income during the pandemic. Further, applicants also need to provide ID and proof of income to support their eligibility.

A point to note is that only one person per household will be eligible to get the stimulus money. About 9,300 St. Louis families will get the $500 stimulus checks, totaling about $5 million.

How To Apply

Residents can apply through the city's website or through an in-person application process. The portal will open on December 18. Further, the city has partnered with the United Way of Greater St. Louis to assist residents who are facing issues with the online process.

Those planning to submit an in-person application will be able to do so at an event held at St. Louis Community College in Forest Park from 10 am to 5 pm on December 18. This event is also hosted by the United Way.

However, to submit an in-person application, you need to book an appointment. You can make the appointment by calling 866-948-3742. The event can take a maximum of 720 appointments. For more information on the application process, requirements and more, you can visit this link .

“There aren’t too many problems that money can’t fix, whether it is paying a water bill or for childcare,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones told reporters. “ Investing money directly and helping working families yields dividends for all of us. I hope this isn’t the last time we try a program like this.”

Apart from giving stimulus checks, the city is using the $135 million it got in federal aid toward public health infrastructure, housing and utility assistance, violence intervention, youth and jobs programs, and more.