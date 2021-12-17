ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

COVID-19: Long Island School Temporarily Closes Due To Staffing Shortages Linked To Virus

By Zak Failla
 7 days ago
The Clara H. Carlson School in Elmont Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The latest surge of new COVID-19 infections continues to impact schools and colleges on Long Island.

In Nassau County, the Clara H. Carlson School in Elmont was forced to shutter its doors for several days due to a staffing shortage that was died to an outbreak of the virus.

Schools Superintendent Kenneth Rosner announced that due to the shortage, the school building was closed beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 17, with students transitioning to their remote learning model temporarily.

In the past two weeks, there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Clara H. Carlson School, though an undisclosed amount of students and staff are in quarantine due to potential exposure to someone who tested positive.

Districtwide, there have been 67 confirmed cases, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, including 48 students, 15 teachers, and four staff members.

