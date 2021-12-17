Episode 139: Bowl Season Part 1

In today’s best of Mike opens the show with his expectations for tonight’s Eagles game with a lot still in limbo as it is still unknown if Washington will have either of their QB’s available as they have not cleared COVID protocol in time for the game tonight (0:00-12:45). Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sports on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen” including a McDonald’s worker saving a choking customer, a Jersey man facing jail time for posing as a former Patriots player to get family Super Bowl Rings (12:45-19:16). Eagles beat reporter NBC Sports Philadelphia joins Mike to preview tonight’s WFT/Eagles game, Washington’s QB situation after the news comes out that Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen didn’t clear COVID protocols and what to expect from Jalen Hurts (19:16-30:24).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO