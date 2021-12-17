ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Episode 139: Bowl Season Part 1

975thefanatic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe and Dan discuss every Bowl game,...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Was Happy To See This Ex-Patriots QB Get Starting Shot

Talk about a whirlwind week for Garrett Gilbert. Last Friday morning, Gilbert was a practice squad quarterback for the New England Patriots, fourth on the depth chart behind Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. Four days later, he was starting for the Washington Football Team in a game that had playoff implications in the NFC.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Nick Sirianni Tests Positive For Covid-19

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has tested positive for Covid-19. The Eagles announced that the first year coach was feeling some symptoms and unfortunately tested positive. He hopes to return Sunday when the Eagles take on the Giants. The news is coming at a bad time. The Eagles brought their...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Draft Preview: Bowl Season (Part 4)

This will be a multi-part series looking at every college football bowl game and the prospect to watch on each team for their respective matchup. Even with some players sitting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, there are still future pro players on the field worth keeping an eye on. (All listed times are EST.) Previously in this series: PART 1 | PART 2 | PART 3.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
onthebanks.com

Emergency Podcast Episode: Rutgers is Gator Bowl Bound

Welcome to episode No. 121 of the On The Banks podcast. With news that Rutgers is officially playing in the Gator Bowl as a last minute substitution, here is an emergency edition of the podcast. Old friend and former host Lance Glinn is back to join me to discuss the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The Anthony Gargano Show 12-22-2021

Today on the best of The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony celebrates a victory Wednesday after the Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team (00:00-19:44). Eagles Inquirer reporter, Jeff McLane, joins The Anthony Gargano Show to discuss how the Eagles defense needs to improve going forward as they are in the hunt (19:44- 34:09).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 12-21-2021

In today’s best of Mike opens the show with his expectations for tonight’s Eagles game with a lot still in limbo as it is still unknown if Washington will have either of their QB’s available as they have not cleared COVID protocol in time for the game tonight (0:00-12:45). Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sports on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen” including a McDonald’s worker saving a choking customer, a Jersey man facing jail time for posing as a former Patriots player to get family Super Bowl Rings (12:45-19:16). Eagles beat reporter NBC Sports Philadelphia joins Mike to preview tonight’s WFT/Eagles game, Washington’s QB situation after the news comes out that Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen didn’t clear COVID protocols and what to expect from Jalen Hurts (19:16-30:24).
NFL
The Spun

There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one. The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.
COLLEGE SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

Best Of The John Kincade Show 12-23-2021

John Kincade and Pat Egan are out this week. Bob Cooney, Jamie Lynch, and Connor Thomas talk Eagles playoffs in more in the best of today’s show!
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Chicago Bears Announce Significant Roster Move

The Chicago Bears will likely be without veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks in Week 16. On Thursday, the team moved the 11th-year pro to the reserve/COVID-19 list — making him doubtful to take the field for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing four games with an...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Joe Tordy 12-18-2021

Joe reacts to the Eagles/Football Team game being postponed from Sunday to Tuesday. He also has some thoughts on the NFL’s handling of Covid outbreaks in general.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy