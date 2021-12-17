Whole Dog Journal’s 2021 Dog Gear of The Year

African Painted Wild Dogs require vast areas for roaming, hunting, and breeding. They move relentlessly in search of prey, often covering as mush as 50 to 80 kilometres in a day. This has made tracking and recording of their habits extremely difficult. Even those Painted Dogs once present in the vast Etosha National Park in Namibia, found it necessary to travel beyond its boundaries in search of food, where they were set upon and eventually wiped out by farmers in the region. These African Painted dogs are now highly endangered wherever they are located in Africa, and though some attempts have been made to reintroduce the species into various wildlife reserves, all attempts have failed, as the introduced animals were faced, not only with the abundant, uncontrolled encroachment of human populations absorbing and decimating the land , but also with the opposition of more powerful predators defending their already established territories.

