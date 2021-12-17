ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whole Dog Journal’s 2021 Dog Gear of The Year

By Nancy Kerns and Kathy Callahan, CPDT-KA
whole-dog-journal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was examining a nice-looking harness at a pet products show when the sales representative caught my attention – hook, line, and sinker – by demonstrating the most unique feature I’ve ever seen on a dog harness: buckles that you can fasten and release with just one hand (and your eyes...

Imperial Valley Press Online

PAWS AND PAGES: Your dog’s brainpower

“Keeping a dog mentally stimulated is important”, says Adrienne Farricelli, a professional CPDT-KA certified dog trainer. “If we don’t pay enough attention to our dogs’ minds, they often become bored or start misbehaving, and their mental health can quickly deteriorate.” Adrienne has comprised a list of five quick tips to avoid problems, challenge your dog’s brainpower, and turn your pet into a genius:
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
petmd.com

How to Clean a Dog's Ears

Cleaning your dog’s ears is part of their overall health and well-being routine. It may also be required to prevent or treat health issues. However, cleaning your dog’s ears can be challenging, especially if you’ve never cleaned a dog’s ears and are not sure what to expect.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
petguide.com

DoorDash for Your Dog is Real and it’s Amazing

Who doesn’t love ordering in? Getting takeout or food delivery after a long day at work when you’re not feeling up to cook dinner makes sure that you enjoy great meals without having to put in time and effort into preparing them. It’s a win-win, really. So, why wouldn’t our four-legged besties get to enjoy the same perks?
PET SERVICES
SPY

Keep Your Pooch Comfortable and Safe With a Secure Dog Harness

When it comes to keeping your pets safe, it can be difficult to know what products to use. Even dogs, who are good communicators, can’t always tell their owners when something is wrong. One easy way to keep your dog comfortable and safe is by swapping a traditional collar and leash for a harness. That’s one less grievance Fido has to communicate with barks and tail wags. Traditional collars and leashes are fine for dogs who never pull or stray, but that’s not most dogs. A harness removes the pressure from a dog’s throat, which can lead to serious injury for...
PETS
fishgame.com

Encountering Africa’s Wild Dogs

African Painted Wild Dogs require vast areas for roaming, hunting, and breeding. They move relentlessly in search of prey, often covering as mush as 50 to 80 kilometres in a day. This has made tracking and recording of their habits extremely difficult. Even those Painted Dogs once present in the vast Etosha National Park in Namibia, found it necessary to travel beyond its boundaries in search of food, where they were set upon and eventually wiped out by farmers in the region. These African Painted dogs are now highly endangered wherever they are located in Africa, and though some attempts have been made to reintroduce the species into various wildlife reserves, all attempts have failed, as the introduced animals were faced, not only with the abundant, uncontrolled encroachment of human populations absorbing and decimating the land , but also with the opposition of more powerful predators defending their already established territories.
ANIMALS
cbslocal.com

‘2021 Dogs of the Year’

THE MOST AMAZING DOGS OF 2021 – DOGS OF THE YEAR returns with an all-new cast of characters to charm their way into our hearts. Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight present the Top Dog stories of 2021, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible! Dogs being honored include the quick-thinking heroic Clover; Levi, the official Dog of Pennsylvania; the pawsome work of Mercy, a vital part of K9’s suburb scent detection; the fancy and fierce eight-year-old rescue pup Miss Pickles, the Drag Pug; the inspiring Ricochet, the Surfing Pup; and Service dog Sampson, the first canine to be given access to a Chemistry lab at the University of Illinois and paving the way for the disabled. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. Produced by JUMA Entertainment. Original airdate 12/16/2021 @ 8pm.
PETS
whole-dog-journal.com

Daily Practice Makes for Perfect Dog Recalls

Coming when called – a “recall” as it’s often known in dog-training circles – is arguably the most important behavior you can teach your dog. It can literally save his life. Imagine your dog gets loose and is heading for danger. When you call him, you want him to turn on a dime and race back to you so fast that it looks like his rear end is on fire and you have the only hose in town!
PETS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Trust Your Dog's Nose

Your dog's nose will always be a better tool for tracking birds than your eyes, nose, and pre-conceived notions. If you hunt or run dogs long enough, you are certain to have a similar story: A hunter kicks up a bird and takes a bad shot, resulting in wing-tipping or pulling feathers from a bird that sets its wings and glides nearly to the horizon. The dog, inconsiderate of whistle blasts, shouted commands, and the increasing frustration of the handler, takes off to chase. After a long enough period that the hunter/handler has grown convinced that both bird and dog are long gone and lost causes, the dog comes back, tired and battered, with a dead bird in its mouth. Had the dog obeyed a bit better, or had the demands of the handler held him off, there would be a bird out there still, possibly...
ANIMALS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Dogcharmer: A dog for your golden years?

My husband and I are thinking about getting a dog in the future. Most likely, we will look at one of the smaller breeds, just for ease of handling as we get older. Not sure if we want a puppy or a rescue dog. I realize there is no such thing as a canine crystal ball, but are there any techniques to use when trying to determine a dog’s temperament and personality? We’d appreciate any insight you can give us before we jump back into dog “parenting” again.
PETS
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS

