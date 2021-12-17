ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Christmas quotes that make great Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or card captions

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago

Sometimes it is hard to find the right words around the holidays.

And if you are posting a holiday greeting on social media, or in a Christmas card, you want to get it just right.

Here are some Christmas quotes that are perfect additions to your Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or other social media post, or to jot down for that perfect sign-off in a holiday card.

  • “Remembrance, like a candle, burns brightest at Christmastime.” — Charles Dickens
  • “The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much.” — Henry David Thoreau
  • “And so this is Christmas… what have you done?” — John Lennon
  • “Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” — Dr. Seuss
  • “As long as we know in our hearts what Christmas ought to be, Christmas is.” – Eric Sevareid
  • “Every time a bell rings an angel gets his wings.” — “It’s a Wonderful Life”
  • “We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” – Laura Ingalls Wilder
  • “At Christmas, all roads lead home.” — Marjorie Holmes
  • “Christmas can’t be bought from a store. Maybe Christmas means a little bit more.” — Dr.Seuss
  • “I heard the bells on Christmas Day; Their old, familiar carols play; And wild and sweet The words repeat; Of peace on earth, good-will to men!” ― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
  • “The world has grown weary through the years, but at Christmas, it is young.” — Phillips Brooks
  • “If you want to experience the true meaning of Christmas, give something to someone who can offer nothing in return.” ― Toni Sorenson
  • "For to us a child is born, to us a son is given..." – Isaiah 9:6-7
  • “Christmas Eve will find me, where the lovelight gleams. I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.” – “I’ll be Home for Christmas”
  • “Christmas is most truly Christmas when we celebrate it by giving the light of love to those who need it most.” — Ruth Carter Stapleton
  • “Christmas is a box of tree ornaments that have become part of the family.”— Charles M. Schulz
  • “Santa Claus has the right idea. Visit people only once a year.” — Victor Borge
  • "Christmas is the day that holds all time together." – Alexander Smith
  • "And that, of course, is the message of Christmas. We are never alone. Not when the night is darkest, the wind coldest, the world seemingly most indifferent..." – Taylor Caldwell
  • “May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve.” – Anonymous
20 Christmas quotes WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: The East Colonnade is decorated for Christmas at the White House December 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House expects to host 100 open houses and more than 30,000 guests who will tour the topiary trees, architectural models of major U.S. cities, the Gold Star family tree and national monuments in gingerbread. ( Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

