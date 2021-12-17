ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How Millionaires Can Potentially Save A Lot In Taxes And How To Help Protect The Assets You Leave Your Family And Help Keep Them In Your Family Bloodline Long After You’re Gone

By Craig Kirsner
Forbes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades we’ve helped mostly retirees preserve and help protect their wealth and leave a legacy. In these tumultuous times, here are some potential retirement and estate planning strategies for you to learn more about:. Concerned about potentially higher taxes in the future?. Our U.S. government currently has...

www.forbes.com

leedaily.com

Most Americans Can Save $2,000 a Year From Little-known Tax Break

Americans planning to block out some additional money in 2022 can take advantage of tax breaks that get unnoticed very often. The tax break has been updated recently by the Internal Revenue Service to reduce their tax liability in the approaching year. The retirement savings contribution credit, often reduced to...
Motley Fool

3 Little-Known Factors That Affect Your Social Security Benefit

The government looks at more than just your income when determining your Social Security benefit. Understanding all the factors that go into your benefit calculation can help you make smarter choices that lead to larger checks. You probably know that your income during your working years affects the size of...
KXLY

How 2022 Can Make You a Millionaire

How much money would you be willing to sacrifice for one year if you knew that making that sacrifice would enable you to retire as a millionaire? A large enough single investment, compounded at a high enough rate of return for a long enough time, can potentially grow to be a $1 million nest egg by the time you need to tap it.
Quick and Dirty Tips

5 Retirement Account Changes for 2022 You Should Know

5 Retirement Account Changes for 2022 You Should Know. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. Based on anual economic data, the IRS makes changes to various benefits and tax-advantaged accounts so they reflect the cost of living. The 2022 updates are favorable for Americans who want to cut their taxes and save more for retirement.
