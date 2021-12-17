Winter Wonderland Event Set To Kick Off At Gathering Place In Tulsa

The 10-day Winter Wonderland event at Tulsa's Gathering Place will kick off Friday night with music, food, fun for the kids and lights everywhere you look.

Transforming the iconic park for the event took several weeks.

"It brings a ton of holiday cheer. It's definitely a passion project for our team to be able to create these beautiful experiences for the Tulsa community,” Gathering Place Vice President of Programming Heather Alexander said.

Visitors can expect lots of lights, live music and food. There will also be hands-on activities for kids at Santa's Workshop, which will be at the boathouse.

Alexander said time with Santa will different than last year, when families could only see him through glass windows, because of COVID-19 precautions.

This year, kids can sit on his lap to share their Christmas wishes.

"We thought it was important to try to bring back the holiday spirit and keep up with that tradition of families being able to talk to Santa, kids being able to share their holiday list and take those photos that will last a lifetime,” Alexander said.

With different performers, vendors and activities each night, Gathering Place encourages families to plan on coming to the event for more than one night this holiday season.

"There's so much to see, there's so many beautiful photo op areas for families,” Alexander said.

The Winter Wonderland event is free and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night, all the way through the day after Christmas.