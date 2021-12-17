ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Winter Solstice & The Holidays

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears ago, on the night of winter solstice, when Horn Hill was home to the largest herd of American bison this side of the Mississippi River, I would drive to the bison pastures, park my car, turn off the lights, open the windows and silently keep watch. It is pitch dark...

News 4 Buffalo

OLV Basilica gets ready to celebrate Christmas

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica attracts thousands every holiday season. It is hosting Christmas Eve and Christmas Day masses in person and online, this year. The Basilica will be live streaming all of its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses. Christmas Eve Masses: 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 […]
Simplemost

Why People Put Oranges In Stockings At Christmas

If oranges in stockings are a holiday tradition in your family, you might not have thought about where the practice came from. But even if you and your kin don’t tuck citrus into the toes of Christmas stockings, you may be interested to learn how the quaint custom possibly came to be.
Frederick News-Post

The Christmas Revels: An American Winter Solstice Celebration

39th annual Christmas Revels. Travel back to December 1870 and the elegant D.C .parlor of Sen. Hiram Rhodes Revels, the first African American to serve in the U.S. Congress. The holidays have arrived in Washington and the household is preparing for a party!. With joyous carols, heartfelt spirituals and toe-tapping...
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE’S STARLIGHT CIRCLE WELCOMES VISITORS TO VIEW HOLIDAY LIGHTS

December 23, 2021 (Santee) – Each year, residents in an area dubbed “Starlight Circle” decorate their homes elaborately for the holidays, drawing thousands of visitors. The neighborhood is actually located on East and West Glendon Circle in Santee, off of Magnolia Avenue. Photographer Scott Lagace, who snapped...
The Independent

Thousands gather for Winter Solstice at Stonehenge

Thousands of people have gathered at Stonehenge to commemorate this year’s Winter Solstice.A crowd of 2,500 people - including Druids and Pagans - visited the World Heritage Site in Salisbury on Wednesday to mark the first sunrise after the longest night of the year.It was the 5,000-year-old site’s largest gathering since the beginning of the pandemic and was also live-streamed globally.The Winter Solstice occurs every year when the Northern Hemisphere is titled farthest away from the sun, meaning there are very few daylight hours.It is not a fixed date but the shortest day of the year usually occurs on...
Cafe Spreads Christmas Magic

Spending Some Time at “49” Café in Springville, NY. I have a very magical Christmas-themed story to tell, featuring three incredible, mysterious characters and the mommy of one of them. It happened to me in Springville, this year. More specifically, it took place in two separate seasons, summer and winter, in a coffee shop/restaurant on Main Street called simply “49”. Two of the characters are known for being the epitome of love and kindness while the third one…not so much. To put it very, very mildly.
WWLP

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
Boston Globe

Killer cats

Birds in the wild have a bull’s-eye on their beaks. Linda Rodriguez McRobbie’s writes about the traumatic death of her family’s pet gerbil at the claws of the family cat but doesn’t mention the impact of pets, especially cats, on wildlife (“When pets kill,” Ideas, Nov. 28). Until recently, our suburban yard hosted generations of orioles that in most years nested in a large willow. One summer morning in our garden, I saw a fledgling oriole that was trying out its wings too close to the ground, where it was quickly killed by the neighbor’s cat. What bothered me the most about this incident was that this little bird had almost made it — its parents had flown thousands of miles north, established a territory, found a mate, scavenged nesting materials for their woven nest, built the nest, fed themselves and their offspring on a diminishing supply of insects, and protected their eggs and chicks from predation by crows, hawks, grackles, and jays, only to have their offspring killed by someone’s pet cat, an animal with no need to sustain itself, just a creature following its own instincts.
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
