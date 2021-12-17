ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Last sale of the year for many cattle auctions

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost cattle auctions are having their last week of sales for the year. We had our cow sale and sold 1,060 cows, bulls and a few calves. Most packers will put some cows on feed particularly to have enough cows for filler to keep the processing plant numbers to where they...

www.hpj.com

voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle placements up 4% on year

The USDA says there were more cattle placed into feedlots in November 2021 than November 2020. Placements were 4% above a year ago at 1.971 million head, with a wide range of estimates heading into the report because of increased marketing rates due to drought conditions in some of the major U.S. feeding areas. Most of the cattle placed weighed less than 800 pounds, heading to market next spring and early next summer. By weight, placements of cattle weighing less than 600 pounds were 565,000 head, 600 to 699 pound placements were 485,000 head, and 700 to 799 pound placements were 405,000 head, while placements of cattle weighing 800 to 899 pounds were 296,000 head, 900 to 999 pound placements were 130,000 head, and placements of cattle weighing 1,000 pounds and over were 90,000 head.
AGRICULTURE
tsln.com

Cross Diamond Cattle Company 16th Annual Production Sale

It was a beautiful day in Bertrand, Neb. for the 16th Annual Cross Diamond sale. A big crowd was on hand enjoying the December weather and the excellent offering of Red Angus cattle. Scott and Kim Ford, along with the Cross Diamond crew and consignors welcomed a large crowd of bidders and buyers, with cattle selling to 17 states. An outstanding offering of Red Angus bulls and females sold in volume from an operation known for strong maternal genetics and elite customer service.
BERTRAND, NE
dtnpf.com

Cattle Prices Break Through Two-Year Ceiling

Editor's Note: Each year, DTN publishes our choices for the top 10 ag news stories of the year, as selected by DTN analysts, editors and reporters. No. 7 focuses on how higher cattle prices are finally here, giving producers a perfect time to plan ahead and manage for profits now and into the future.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Reflecting on 2021

The website and social media analytics for HPJ.com provide a snapshot of what subjects and trends resonated most with our online readers over the past year as we covered agricultural news, crops, livestock, markets and more. The Paramount Network’s popular “Yellowstone” series continues to excite fans of the Western family...
AGRICULTURE
State
Oklahoma State
High Plains Journal

Seed costs and benefits of sorghum in a crop rotation

Input costs are certainly on the minds of everyone going into the 2022 crop year. One of the advantages of grain sorghum over many other crops is the cost of seed. Depending on the seeding rate used, the hybrid and seed treatments applied, the cost of sorghum seed generally ranges from $5 to $18 an acre for most growers. When coupled with expected favorable grain prices, this can go a long way in reducing risk when costs of pesticides and fertilizer are high.
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Fed cattle prices stall at solid levels as year ends

Analysts are watching trends in fed cattle prices and what impact boxed beef prices and purchasing trends are having. Andrew Griffith, ag economist for the University of Tennessee, says prices are not in a bad spot. “Finished cattle prices stalled this week, but current price levels are not a bad...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

High winds lead to wildfires in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle

On Dec, 14, a strong mid-level low pressure system progressed inland into southern California where heavy precipitation (0.5 to 3 inches, liquid equivalent) occurred. As this area of mid-level low pressure continued to track eastward, a powerful surface low developed across the high Plains with a subsequent track northeastward to the upper Mississippi Valley. This intense low surface low resulted in widespread damaging winds and a dust storm across the central and southern Plains.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Survey: Missouri land values increased across the board in 2021

Landowners who purchased Missouri property in 2021 paid more for land than buyers who purchased land in 2020, according to the latest Missouri Farmland Values Opinion Survey report from University of Missouri Extension. Agricultural economist Ray Massey, who led the survey, projects the upswing in land values will continue. He...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

I-29 Moo University presents feeding higher forage rations webinar Jan. 5

The I-29 Moo University 2022 dairy webinar series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 5 with a focus on feeding higher forage rations. Dairy producers and allied industry reps are invited to join Gail Carpenter as she explains how to increase forage content of rations and increase margins for dairy producers. She will discuss increasing solids, maintaining animal health and achieving peak production levels in this era of increasing feed costs.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Sorghum Checkoff elects Charles Ray Huddleston as new chairman

During the Sorghum Checkoff’s annual December meeting, leaders of the United Sorghum Checkoff Program elected Charles Ray Huddleston of Celina, Texas, as the 2022 chairman along with three additional elected officers. Meanwhile, four directors were sworn in to complete their appointment or reappointment to the board by the U.S....
AGRICULTURE
Land Line Media

Fuel tax rate changes in effect Jan. 1

States from coast to coast are ringing in the new year with changes in fuel tax rates. About a dozen states applied changes over the past year ranging from a 6.8-cent-per-gallon increase for diesel in Virginia to a 4.5-cent rate drop for diesel in Connecticut. The biggest change was implemented...
TRAFFIC
High Plains Journal

Pandemic prompts more moves to the countryside

You may not see your urban cousins coming in droves, but it appears that a bit of rural renaissance is happening as more individuals—especially those who are tired of being cooped up during the pandemic—decide they can live and work in rural areas of the country. In the...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Prescribed burning for control of cedar trees

Eastern red cedar trees are a significant and expanding problem across many pasture and rangeland acres in Nebraska. When fire is planned and controlled properly, it can be a very useful tool to control these unwanted plants. It is estimated that a single cedar tree with an 8-foot diameter could...
AGRICULTURE
dailymemphian.com

November home sales up 1.1% from last year

“Even with the market slowing a bit during the holidays, like it always does, the numbers are still strong,” MAAR president Cassandra Bell-Warren said in a statement released Monday, Dec. 13. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35...
REAL ESTATE

