Garth Brooks has a lot to smile about heading into 2022 as he has already sold almost 600,000 concerts tickets to his stadium shows for next year. Garth says of selling out LSU’s Stadium in Baton Rouge, “100-and-somethin’ thousand people? This is going to be crazy. It’s going to be so much fun!” According to Brooks’ people, his show in Baton Rouge will make it one of the two largest stadium crowds ever to gather for a show in North America.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO