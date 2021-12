TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(FSE:5ZO) ('Li-Metal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has raised CAD$19,462,275 from the exercise of 10,500,000 share warrants with an exercise price of CAD$ 1.85355 per warrant (the 'Warrants'). The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's warrant indenture dated September 7, 2021 (the 'Warrant Indenture'), and subsequently accelerated as per the terms of the Warrant Indenture (refer to news release dated November 23, 2021). As of today, the Company has approximately CAD$38.0 million in cash and equivalents.

