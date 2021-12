HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) — A firefighter was rescued after falling through the floor as crews battled a massive house fire in Hudson, New Hampshire Thursday afternoon. SkyEye footage showed heavy smoke and flames engulfing the home on Greeley Street. The firefighter was brought to a hospital along with another firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation. Both were treated for minor injuries and released Thursday night. “We had heavy fire throughout the building,” Hudson Fire Chief Robert Buxton said. “Crews mounted an aggressive attack, unfortunately we did have a mayday on the scene.” Buxton said the firefighter was holding onto a hose when he...

HUDSON, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO