If you’re going to live on your smartphone, why not get paid for it? That was the thought behind ZmBIZI launching the first-ever smartphone that pays users for usage. ZmBIZI (pronounced zam-bee-zee), the Black-owned technology company producing cutting-edge fintech, recently launched its first flagship smartphone, the Z2. Founded by Benjamin Aubin and Alpesh Patel, the new innovative smartphone is the “phone that pays you” and can earn users an average of $10 per month in cash rewards for searching, sharing, and shopping within the ZmBIZI app ecosystem.

