ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump accused of ‘classic’ antisemitism after claiming Israel ‘had absolute power over Congress’

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HIfa_0dPeeCYX00

Former president Donald Trump has said that the state of Israel once had “absolute power” over the US congress but no longer does because of former president Barack Obama and President Joe Biden .

Speaking to Israeli journalist Barak Ravid during an interview for his recently released book, Trump’s Peace, Mr Trump’s comments came immediately after he told Mr Ravid that there are “people in this country that are Jewish” who “no longer love Israel” as much as “the evangelical Christians” (whose support for the Jewish state stems from passages in the New Testament that say Jews returning to what is now Israel is a precondition for the end of the world).

“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today, I think it’s the exact opposite,” Mr Trump said. “And I think Obama and Biden did that”.

Continuing, the former president lamented that Messrs Obama and Biden got “a lot of votes from Jewish people”, and said Jewish-Americans’ voting pattern “tells you that … the Jewish people in the United States, either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel”.

Mr Trump closed his remarks by complaining that The New York Times “hates Israel” even though “the Jewish people” run it, which was a reference to the Sulzberger family, the paper’s long-time owners.

The former president’s comments are reminiscent of antisemitic tropes which promote the false belief that Jews hold outsized political and financial power across the world.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s guide to such tropes, Antisemitism Uncovered: A Guide to Old Myths in a New Era, the “myth of excessive Jewish power … relies on historical claims of Jews controlling global affairs,” in which Jews “are cast as manipulative and conniving schemers who work in the shadows to advance an evil agenda”.

Mr Trump has frequently suggested that Americans who are Jewish should be “loyal” to Israel, which is also consistent with the antisemitic trope which holds that Jews are inherently disloyal to the countries in which they reside. In 2019, then-President Trump said that American Jews who voted for Democrats were “being very disloyal to Jewish people” and “very disloyal to Israel”.

The ADL guide to antisemitism states that anti-semites “frequently suspect Jews of holding allegiance only to fellow Jews and to a uniquely Jewish agenda”.

Representatives of prominent Jewish-American organizations were scathing in their criticism of Mr Trump’s latest remarks.

Joel Rubin, a former Obama administration State Department official who now serves as president of the American Jewish Congress, told The Independent that the former president’s statements were “beyond words”.

In a statement to The Independent, an ADL spokesperson said it was “disturbing” that Mr Trump had “once again ... linked his lack of strong support among most US Jews to their feelings about Israel and used classic antisemitic stereotypes about Israeli and Jewish control of Congress and the press to bolster his argument”.

“In reality – and it’s sad that we need to restate this point yet again – the vast majority of American Jews support and have some type of connection to Israel, regardless of which political candidate they vote for, and neither Israel nor the Jewish people control Congress or the press,” the spokesperson said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

CNN hosts were threatened by man falsely insisting Trump won in 2020: ‘Triggered over and over again by accurate news’

As Donald Trump began contesting the presidential election results in November 2020, CNN’s chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, received a text from a man describing Stelter’s mother’s home, “implying he was there.”. It wasn’t the only threatening message Stelter said he received from the man. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Barak Ravid
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Us Congress#Israeli#Christians#Jews#Barakravid#Jewish Americans#The New York Times
MSNBC

Pompeo tries (and fails) to defend one of Trump's biggest mistakes

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke this week at the Zionist Organization of America's 2021 virtual gala, and as JNS reported, the Kansas Republican tried to defend the Trump administration's abandonment of the international nuclear agreement with Iran. "We were told in the administration, 'You can't end the terrible...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
POTUS
NBC News

Trump slams Israel’s Netanyahu for congratulating Biden

JERUSALEM — Former President Donald Trump lashed out with profanity at Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating President Joe Biden on his victory in last year’s election, an Israeli newspaper reported Friday. Trump accused the former Israeli leader of disloyalty, saying he had helped Netanyahu in his own elections by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

393K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy