New York City, NY

Third teen enters guilty plea in Tessa Majors murder case

By Sarah Vasile
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — Rashaun Weaver, one of the suspects charged in the murder of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, pleaded guilty Thursday.

Weaver was 14 at the time of the botched robbery that led to Majors’ death — he was the one who fatally stabbed the college student Dec. 11, 2019.

Two other teenagers — Luchiano Lewis and an unnamed minor — previously entered guilty pleas in the case.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Weaver pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, as well as both first-degree and second-degree robbery. The robbery charges were in connection to previous incidents where Weaver robbed passerby in Morningside Park.

Judge Robert Mandelbaum offered a 14-years-to-life sentence to Weaver, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told PIX11 News they had initially recommended a minimum of 15 years.

Weaver is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2022.

