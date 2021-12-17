ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

PHOTOS: Children read books to dogs in St. Louis to help them get adopted

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - For the seventh year in a row, children of St. Louis read "howliday" stories to adoptable dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO).

Photos from the annual event are as adorable as ever.

But it's not just an opportunity for Instagram-worthy pics, it's actually a very helpful event for the animals that need to find a forever home. HSMO says reading helps shy dogs learn to relax around people and reconditions them to approach visitors at the kennel-front and helps them get adopted more quickly.

Photo credit (UPI - Bill Greenblatt)

And they say it benefits the children as well.

"When children read stories to the animals, it also helps them develop their own reading skills and nurtures their empathy for animals," HSMO says.

Photo credit (UPI - Bill Greenblatt)

The books were provided by St. Louis County Library, but some kids brought their favorite story from home to read.

Photo credit (UPI - Bill Greenblatt)

The annual holiday event is part of HSMO's Shelter Buddies Reading Program. Click here to learn more.

Photo credit (UPI - Bill Greenblatt)

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

